The First Photo From 'You' Season 3 Teases A Twisted Take On Suburbia

Joe Goldberg will be back to darken your doorstep, so watch out. Although Netflix only just officially picked up a third season of You less than a month ago, the team is already hard at work on the mysterious new string of episodes, as confirmed by a behind-the-scenes peek at the set. This first photo from You Season 3 also teases the bold new direction for the show, which will be leaving the big city for the first time, it seems.

Showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed to fans production had begun on You Season 3 by tweeting out an extra-special photo on Friday, Feb. 7. Unfortunately, the shot does not show Joe, Love, or any of the other characters, but instead focuses solely on a doormat with Joe's chilling catchphrase printed on it: "Hello, you." While the mat may or may not be an actual prop from the show, it does seem to confirm a new setting for the new season. Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you have not finished You Season 2. At the end of Season 2, Joe and Love moved out of the city of Los Angeles to an unidentified suburban area to prepare for their baby, and the doormat it a clear hint Season 3 will be primarily set in the suburbs. Oh, and if you're a fan of the mat in Gamble's picture, it's available on Etsy for $30.

The shift in setting should not come as a huge shock to fans, given that You has changed settings with each season so far, and the Season 2 finale pretty clearly showed that the suburbs would be central to Season 3. The entire fandom is already trying to figure out who Joe and Love's new neighbor is, and how she has seemingly already become Joe's new target.

While the setting change isn't a massive surprise, it still promises to really change up the show. After all, the first two seasons of You were set in big cities — New York and Los Angeles — so moving to the suburbs will definitely be a big change for Joe and his murderous tendencies.

It is also not yet clear where Joe and Love's new suburban home is actually located. Since Love's mom was helping the couple move into their house in the Season 2 finale, it seems like it may be close to LA, but that's not a sure thing. Author Caroline Kepnes is currently working on her third You book and has revealed it is set in a small community in the Pacific Northwest. So, if the show plans to continue to mirror the book series, then Joe and Love may have relocated to a suburban area in Oregon or Washington.

Sadly, fans have a while to wait for answers to these questions. You Season 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021.