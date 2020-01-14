If you watched You Season 2, you might have noticed Joe's (or ahem, "Will's") story didn't seem like it was was going to end as a happily-ever-after tale with his new girlfriend in the suburbs. Well, if that's what you thought, turns out you were right, because Netflix just renewed You for Season 3. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the You Season 2 finale.

The last season of You chronicled Joe's new life in Los Angeles as he acquired a new job at Anavrin (a grocery store and bookshop) and new romantic interest, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Joe and Love ended up dating, while he simultaneously became friends with Love's twin brother, Forty. While the entire season was filled with jaw-dropping moments, perhaps the most memorable came in the final episodes when it was revealed Love had a dark side too.

After murdering Delilah, Joe's building manager who he captured in his infamous glass box, Love revealed to Joe she was pregnant and was clearly willing to do just about anything to protect her new family with him. The very end of the season featured a time-jump to the couple moving in together in the suburbs. All seemed well — at least as well as things could get for a couple of killers moving in together and procreating. But viewers soon realized Joe's stalking ways were far from over when he spotted his neighbor sunbathing and his creepy inner monologue began again. It was a clear opening for a third season of You, and now that third season has been confirmed.

With Season 3 officially happening, audiences have got to be wondering exactly what role Love will play in Joe's life. Among many other You Season 3 theories, there are rumors Love will turn into Joe's enemy. Badgley's comments backed up this idea when he told TVLine: “Even Joe says, pretty unequivocally, that they’re not soulmates ... He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.” Since it's clear Love isn't afraid to take some dark measures to protect her family, and since someone else has apparently caught Joe's eye, this theory could seriously hold up.

You Season 3. is set to premiere sometime in 2021.