The TV series You has experienced some bizarre twists and turns, both on-screen and off. Touted as Lifetime's big new original series, with a second season greenlit before the first premiered, it was a giant flop. Netflix bought both seasons, and using its algorithm, turned both the original 10 episodes and the second season into a massive hit. But fans are curious where the show, which was something of a one-trick plot, can go next. They're also curious about the new characters; for example, who is Matthew in You Season 3? The new character may upend things.

The original Season 1 was a parody thriller of your typical Lifetime fare. The two main types of films Lifetime airs are thrillers such as Mother, May I Sleep With Danger, or romances like Marry Me. You took both and mixed them, with Joe as the leading role, a serial killer whose behavior neatly lampooned all those romance tropes. It also subverted the thriller expectations, in that Joe is not caught. In fact, he seemingly gets away with murder until his not-so-dead ex, Candice, finds him and sends him on the run.

Season 2 first seemed to begin as a retread, with Joe, now going by Will, finding a new obsession in Love Quinn. But unlike his Season 1 romance, Joe's intended victim is anything but. Love is also a psychopath, leaving a trail of bodies in her own obsession to make Joe fall in love with her. Moreover, Joe can't kill Love, as she's pregnant with his baby. As the season ends, they move in together, with Joe under Love's control.

But such things can't last. As the final scene in You Season 2 shows, Joe is already casing another victim, despite how frightened he is of Love. But she's not the only new character in their suburban fantasy landscape. Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) will be Love's newest frenemy as Sherry, the "Mom-fluencer." Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) will be Joe's new wealthy buddy Cary. And now Joe has a frenemy of his own in Scott Speedman's Matthew.

Deadline describes the new character as "a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath." Sounds like the exact sort of guy Joe can project his insecurities onto, dreaming up an entire nemesis.

How3 many of these new characters are setting up to be victims in the new season remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen who does the bulk of the killing, Love or Joe? Perhaps they can form a partnership and divide and conquer. (So many people to kill, so little time.)

You Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date, but fans are hoping for another post-Christmas release.