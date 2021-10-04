7 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas For You Fans

Sure, witches and ghouls are scary, but the most terrifying monsters don’t come in a Halloween costume pack. Look no further than the hit Netflix series You for proof of that. Murderous stalker Joe Goldberg is as spine-chilling a character as they come, and because his signature accessory is just a run-of-the-mill baseball cap, you can horrify all the You fans at your Halloween party this year without too much effort at all. And Joe’s lewk isn’t the only DIY You Halloween costume you can pull together this year.

Ever since it premiered on Lifetime back in 2018, You has been making countless fans scream and gasp at all the bloody murders and shocking twists. The first season saw loner bookstore worker Joe become fixated on his love interest, the effervescent aspiring writer Beck. Joe’s narration through their twisted love story left a hefty body count in its wake, as he took down anyone who stood in the way of his imagined happy ending. Season 2 seemed to tell a similar story with a new love interest, appropriately named Love, but the twist ending totally changed the game.

Now that Season 3 is finally premiering on Oct. 15, just days before Halloween, it’s the perfect time to capitalize on the renewed You fandom and channel your fave character for Halloween.

1. Joe Goldberg DIY Halloween Costume

Netflix

Joe doesn’t really have a flashy sense of style. Mainly, he just wears a button-down shirt and some jeans.

But of course, to really embody Joe, you have to put on the gray hat he wears when he enters stalker mode.

And adding a suspicious black backpack can help as well, since Joe is often toting one on his many stakeouts.

2. Guinevere Beck DIY Halloween Costume

Netflix

Beck isn’t the easiest character to dress up as, but you can transform into the Season 1 star by focusing on the signature elements of her style. The first thing you should do is find a wavy, shoulder-length blonde wig that matches Beck’s hairstyle.

Her most iconic piece of clothing is the satin bomber jacket she wears in Episode 1 when first meeting Joe. It’s difficult to find an exact match, but you can get something pretty close for cheap.

To really prove you’re a huge You fan, finish off the Beck look by carrying around Desperate Characters by Paula Fox. That’s the book Joe recommended she buy when they first met.

3. Love Quinn DIY Halloween Costume

Netflix

Joe met his true match in Love, and the best way to easily portray her is to lean into her profession as a chef. But first, start off with a brunette wig that resembles her hair.

Then throw on the pinstripe apron she wears throughout Season 2 and carry a fake butcher knife for the perfectly creepy accessory.

4. Forty Quinn DIY Halloween Costume

Netflix

Love’s enthusiastic twin brother is all about rocking cozy patterned hoodies. While you probably won’t want to spend $400 on the actual Alexander McQueen hoodie Forty wears, you can grab a similar patterned hoodie he would absolutely love on the cheap.

5. Peach Salinger DIY Halloween Costume

Netflix

Beck’s bestie had a flair for the dramatic, which she often expressed in her over-the-top clothing choices. Take her pink fur coat, for example. You can copy Peach’s signature look by getting a faux fur coat of your own in her favorite color.

6. Candace Stone DIY Halloween Costume

Netflix

Joe’s mysterious ex has her own very signature style. She’s most often seen in a leather jacket.

And she also loves her pair of heart-shaped sunglasses.

7. Dr. Nicky DIY Halloween Costume

Netflix

Dr. Nicky is pretty much always wearing a tweed vest with matching pants during his therapy sessions. It’s hard to make it obvious you’re dressed as the You character with just this attire, though, so carrying around a notepad or making a homemade version of Nicky’s favorite accessory by rolling up a piece of paper can go a long way.

As the hype around You is only growing, using some of these ideas to dress as your fave characters is guaranteed to be a big hit at any Halloween party.