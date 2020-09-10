As far as holidays go, Christmas movies tend to get most of the attention. But, this year Adam Sandler is making sure Halloween gets its fair share of fun by loading up his latest flick with plenty of tricks, treats, and most importantly, celebrities. With all the famous faces in it, Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween Netflix trailer looks more like a Hollywood costume party than any run-of-the-mill movie.

The latest comedy stars Sandler as the titular Hubie, who's known as a bit of a loser in his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts. Here's the synopsis from Netflix:

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

Sandler's hapless hero Hubie must come to the rescue of all his neighbors, who are played by an incredibly star-studded cast. Hubie Haloween stars Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Noah Schnapp, Ray Liotta, Melissa Villasenor, Tim Meadows, Shaquille O’Neal, and Steve Buscemi. Ben Stiller also makes an appearance, just adding to the movie's A-list talent. You can check out the trailer below:

Hubie Halloween actually marks a reunion for stars Sandler and Bowen. They previously co-starred in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore, another movie in which Sandler played a lovable loser. According to Bowen, not much has changed since their time working together in the 1990s. "He feels like the same guy,” she told USA Today. “And he still wears giant basketball shorts every day.”

This latest movie is all part of Sandler's multi-film deal with Netflix, which includes other comedies like The Ridiculous Six, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, and Murder Mystery. Sandler wrote the script with Tim Herlihy, who penned early Sandler movies like Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer and Big Daddy, so there's a good chance this one will capture some of that old magic.

Hubie Halloween will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 7, giving fans almost an entire month of family-friendly Halloween fun before the holiday on Oct. 31.