Most people came to know (and start crushing hard on) Indya Moore with their star-making turn as Angel on the achingly beautiful series Pose. That's probably about the time most fans started Googling their birthday to see if they were one of the zodiac signs most compatible with Indya Moore. After all, there's so much more to be enamoured with beyond those incredible cheekbones and acting chops. Moore has modeled for brands like Dior and Gucci, became an outspoken activist for the trans community, and was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. In other words, your crush on them is so correct. Since little is known about Moore’s love life, except that they identify as poly, your best bet for determining if you’d click may just be looking to the stars.

Moore was born Jan. 17, 1995, under the sign of Capricorn. If you're familiar with this sign at all, it shouldn't be any surprise how much Moore has achieved in their life. That's because Capricorn is driven, powerful, and knows how to get what they want through hard work and determination. And when it comes to love, Capricorns like More approach it like all things — as serious business. They're the most goal-oriented sign in the zodiac, so when they decide it's time to settle down, they begin looking for the person (or persons, in Moore's case) they can spend a lifetime with. They aren’t interested in games or flings; they want something real that will last and serve as the foundation for a life together. Once in a relationship, they're extremely loyal and loving, but don’t expect them to give up their ambitions. They believe relationships should add to their lives and help them to achieve their goals, rather than becoming distractions. They're also the most reliable and steadfast of partners. There are no guessing games about what they're feeling or how they'll behave, which means you can feel safe with a Capricorn lover. That's particularly true if you’re one of these signs that click with them the most.

Capricorn & Taurus

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Taurus and Capricorn are an earth sign duo made in the heavens. These two are both on the same page when it comes to their work ethic and desire to live their best (and, in the case of Taurus, most luxurious) lives. Taurus brings out Capricorn's hidden sensual side, which can be life-changing for Cap since they sometimes forget to stop and enjoy momentary pleasures in their pursuit of achieving every goal. The only trouble they face is that, since they're so in sync, they sometimes get a little too comfortable. It's important for them to remember to keep the sexy alive. If they do that, they're just about as perfect a match as can be.

Capricorn & Virgo

Capricorn and Virgo often find that they have all the makings for a forever kind of love. It's a case where these typically grounded and more slow-to-fall-in-love signs suddenly discover that love at first sight is a real thing. They become uncharacteristically impulsive and may even find themselves at a drive-through chapel in Vegas if they aren't careful. This all comes down to a sense of “knowing” when they meet each other. Plus, Capricorn's so together that even critical Virgo can’t find fault (and yes, they tried). Once they're together, there's no stopping these two as Capricorn brings the drive and Virgo has the planning, organizational skills, and desire to help the person they love any way they can. This is what a power couple looks like.

Capricorn & Scorpio

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Scorpio and Capricorn may seem like an odd pairing, but that's only on the surface. Where these two click all has to do with their shared and firmly held values. Underneath all of Scorpio's mystery and sexual magnetism beats the heart of a true romantic who just wants to connect on a deeper and more emotional level. Capricorn, with their more traditional views and unwavering loyalty, is just what Scorpio's always wanted. In return, Scorpio adds passion and excitement into the more reserved Capricorn's life. A whole new, sensual world opens up when Scorpio enters their life, something that's as enriching as it's exciting. That being said, Cap needs the excitement to end at a reasonable hour because they have a meeting early the next morning.

Capricorns like Moore might not be known for being the most romantic or passionate partner, but, as you can see, who they're with plays a big role in bringing out those hidden depths. If you happen to be one of the lucky signs who click with them, stop sleeping on Capricorn and start sleeping with one, pronto.