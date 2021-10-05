Halloween
These Cute Halloween Sweatshirts Will Get You In The Mood For Spooky Season

By Emerald Elitou
Let’s say you enjoy Halloween, but dressing up in (and shelling out cash for) a full-on, dramatic costume just isn’t your thing. I hear you. It’s been a long, long year, and it’s understandable if the thought of doing anything other than posting up on your couch with snacks for a night of scary movie marathons is more frightening than Halloween night itself. But if you’ve settled on celebrating the ghoulish holiday without all the theatrics, how can you still get into the spooky season spirit? Trust, a fun Halloween sweatshirt combines your love of this holiday with your love of staying as cozy as possible.

Whether you’re having a small scare-a-thon at home with friends or planning on swapping horror stories at a Halloween party, there’s a perfect Halloween sweatshirt out there to fit your personality (and budget). Below, see the playful Halloween sweatshirts that will have everyone admiring your ghastly style. Even better, all of these sweatshirts are less than $50, because the last thing you need is a scare to your bank account.

01
PSL Halloween Sweatshirt
Etsy

Skipping your morning latte can be scary enough, but missing the annual the annual Pumpkin Spice Latte craze? Absolutely terrifying. Snag this sweatshirt to declare your love for the fall drink.

$31.99

02
'Friends' Halloween Sweatshirt
Etsy

Imagine running into these seven “friends” on a cool autumn night, right? This spooky sweatshirt featuring all the classic Halloween villains is enough to make your skin crawl and your spine tingle.

$26.99

03
Spooky Girls Sweatshirt
Etsy

These spooky Halloween leading ladies have never looked so fabulous. This crewneck is perfect for those who want to get into the spirit of the scary season without losing their stylish edge.

$30.59

04
"OMG I'm Like Literally Dead" Halloween Sweatshirt
Etsy

Legend has it that this sweatshirt’s graphic is what you see in the mirror at midnight when you’ve consumed a few too many Pumpkin-flavored coffees...

$22.97

05
Peace Love Halloween Sweatshirt
Etsy

Sure, Halloween may not be the epitome of peace and love. But on such a chaotic night, who says you can’t have a Halloween sweatshirt that’s a total contradiction?

$24.98

06
Disney Minnie Mouse Halloween Ghosts Pumpkins Spiders Sweatshirt
Amazon

Disney and Halloween go together like peanut butter and jelly. Combine your two favorite things with this spooktacular Minnie Mouse sweatshirt.

$34.99

07
Peanuts Halloween Snoopy Woodstock BOO! Pullover Sweatshirt
Amazon

Say hello to the great pumpkin patch! Nothing is more adorable than this Snoopy sweatshirt that shows the beloved character giving Woodstock quite a fright on Halloween night.

$39.99

08
"This is My Halloween Costume" Sweatshirt
Amazon

That’s it. That’s the costume... Who needs an elaborate Halloween costume when you can wear this sweatshirt that gets straight to the point?

$39.99

09
Killer Rabbit Sweatshirt
Amazon

For the person who’s lovable and cute — until they’re not — this killer rabbit sweatshirt has your name written all over it.

$30.95

10
"Normal People Scare Me" Halloween Sweatshirt
Amazon

Truer words have never been spoken. If the thought of being surrounded by normies is scarier than anything to you, allow this sweatshirt to make your point for you.

$26.99