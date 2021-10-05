These Cute Halloween Sweatshirts Will Get You In The Mood For Spooky Season

Let’s say you enjoy Halloween, but dressing up in (and shelling out cash for) a full-on, dramatic costume just isn’t your thing. I hear you. It’s been a long, long year, and it’s understandable if the thought of doing anything other than posting up on your couch with snacks for a night of scary movie marathons is more frightening than Halloween night itself. But if you’ve settled on celebrating the ghoulish holiday without all the theatrics, how can you still get into the spooky season spirit? Trust, a fun Halloween sweatshirt combines your love of this holiday with your love of staying as cozy as possible.

Whether you’re having a small scare-a-thon at home with friends or planning on swapping horror stories at a Halloween party, there’s a perfect Halloween sweatshirt out there to fit your personality (and budget). Below, see the playful Halloween sweatshirts that will have everyone admiring your ghastly style. Even better, all of these sweatshirts are less than $50, because the last thing you need is a scare to your bank account.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.