Stream These 10 Halloween Movies On Hulu For A Spooky Night In

If this time of year teaches us anything, it's that getting into the spirit of the season is practically mandatory. I mean, I don't *have* to watch Hocus Pocus as many times as I possibly can during the month of October, but I feel like I should, you know? A chill is in the air, all your friends are talking about how spot-on their Olivia Rodrigo costumes are, and skeleton decorations dangle from every possible surface. Need movies to match the mood? There are at least 10 Halloween flicks or scary movies on Hulu right now that will satisfy all your spooky entertainment needs.

There’s something for everyone on Hulu, regardless of the types of scares you’re after. If you want something dark, there are plenty of thrillers and classic horror movies on Hulu that will deliver genuine frights — usually along with a heavy helping of blood and guts, too. If happier Halloween vibes are more your speed, you’re also in luck, because Hulu’s got plenty of silly Halloween fun, from beloved old-school classics to newer animated movies. So, throw on your best costume, load up on candy, and settle in for a Halloween movie marathon on Hulu. You may be chilling on your couch, but trust — things will still get scary.

1. Child's Play (2019)

There are a lot of creepy-doll-comes-to-life movies out there, but something about Chucky's crude, rude, and violent attitude makes him the ultimate scary movie toy. The fact that he goes from an innocent, lifeless mass of fluff and linen that says sweet sayings like "I'm your friend ‘til the end" to a raunchy dude out to terrorize everything in his path is absolutely wild. This remake of the 1988 movie is sure to give you the creeps this Halloween.

Child’s Play is streaming on Hulu.

2. The Addams Family (2019)

If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this Halloween, then you might as well spend some time with the original macabre family. The Addams Family has come in many incarnations over the years, and this animated version will give you some “altogether ooky” fun. Complete with the voices of Charlize Theron, Nick Kroll, and many more icons (including a memorable performance from Snoop Dog!), The Addams Family is sure to satisfy your movie night fix.

The Addams Family is streaming on Hulu.

3. Let The Right One In (2008)

There’s nothing scarier than creepy children, especially creepy, vampiric children. Let the Right One In has plenty of them to go around, when a young, troubled boy named Oskar falls for a girl with a secret (hint, hint: she drinks other people’s blood). This horror-meets-drama film definitely has what it takes to spook you this Halloween.

Let The Right One In is streaming on Hulu.

4. Double, Double, Toil & Trouble (1993)

This is a Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen classic (but then again, isn't every film they've ever been in considered one?). Just released on Hulu, Double, Double, Toil & Trouble follows our girls as they go on a mission to save their family’s financial situation and their Aunt Sophia from an evil curse, all on Halloween night. Tune in to this flick to see if the young twin sisters break the magical curse, which sounds like just about the best way to celebrate Halloween.

Double, Double, Toil & Trouble is streaming on Hulu.

5. Children Of The Corn (1984)

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name, Children of the Corn will give you your fill of ritual murder stories for Halloween… or maybe your fill for the whole year. In this horror movie, a young couple stumbles upon a cult of children who have one troubling core belief: that everyone over the age of 18 must be murdered. Grab the candy corn and a fuzzy blanket, because Children of the Corn will have you hiding under the covers this spooky season.

Children of the Corn is streaming on Hulu.

6. The Resort (2021)

Four friends get together for what they imagine will be a fun-filled trip to Hawaii. But guided by their own curiosities, they swap beach days and Mai Tais for the opportunity to explore an abandoned — and haunted — resort in search of the “Half-Faced Girl.” Not your average beach vacation movie, The Resort sends a scary clear message to its viewers: Don’t go looking for something you aren’t ready to find.

The Resort is streaming on Hulu.

7. Bad Hair (2020)

This 2020 horror film centers around a young adult named Anna who just wants to be a star in the music industry. But as a Black woman in the late 1970s, she’s told the only way to make her dream a reality is to change her natural, curly hair to a sleek, long wig. In Bad Hair, it’s hard to tell what’s scarier: society’s beauty standards or hair that’s gone from bad to straight-up evil.

Bad Hair is streaming on Hulu.

8. Villians (2019)

A young couple on a robbing spree breaks into a suburban home after running out of gas on their trip. Expecting to just steal some gas and hit the road, their adventure takes a dark turn when they discover a creepy young girl chained to the basement floor. After confronting the homeowners and getting themselves captured as well, only one question remains: Will they ever escape the grasp of the freaky suburbanites? Watch the 2019 film Villains for guaranteed goosebumps and a good time.

Villians is streaming on Hulu.

9. Ghost Stories (2018)

No need to gather around the flashlight for these ghost stories, because this 2018 film will have them plastered on the TV screen. In Ghost Stories, a professor is tasked with solving three paranormal mysteries, each with their own layered twists. As a known skeptic, Professor Goodman’s tale will show you the true consequences of not believing in ghosts — and it’s not pretty.

Ghost Stories is streaming on Hulu.

10. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)

The 1975 cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show is sure to be a crowd pleaser, especially if your crowd is a sucker for musical numbers and audience participation. Expect laughs, nostalgia, and a whole lot of spooky fashion inspiration. Bonus points if movie night guests come in full costume, fishnets encouraged.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is streaming on Hulu.