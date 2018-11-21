In case your email already hasn't been drowning in a plethora of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, promising you what could be the greatest savings of your life, allow me the honor of alerting you to every Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 beauty sale you could ever want in your entire life — no, really, I mean it. My fingers are literally about to fall off because I feel like I've been typing forever.

Now, listen, you can't go into Black Friday and Cyber Monday blind. You'll be way too overwhelmed. So, ahead of the big day, read up on the offerings from the brands you love, come up with a budget and a game plan, and drop your entire life savings the right way — because if you're gonna do it, you've gotta do it responsibly, right? Right. Whether you're a Sephora fanatic through and through, a perfect Charlotte Tilbury princess, an Urban Decay beauty junkie, or a trendy Milk Makeup maven, you'll find everything you need to know about your favorite brand's Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals right here.

Before you dive in, I apologize to your wallet, but also, you're welcome for helping you stock up on your favorite beauty buys.

Sephora

Through Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, Sephora is offering tons — I repeat, tons — of incredible beauty buys and gift sets for under $15, including steals from Benefit, Tarte, Pat McGrath, Milk Makeup, and so much more. Head to the brand's website ASAP on Black Friday so you don't miss out on these steals.

Ulta Beauty

Starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, 2018, this year, Ulta Beauty is offering an obscene amount of beauty busters, like $10 select mascaras, and huge discounts on your favorite brands, like Urban Decay, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Morphe Brushes, to name a few.

Target

In addition to all of the brand's other amazing Black Friday deals, Target is hitting the sweet spot when it comes to beauty, as the retailer is offering a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal on all of their beauty gift sets — of which they have a ton. Click here to peruse some of the sets you can snag for cheap, and visit Target's website for even more.

IT Cosmetics

Leave it to IT Cosmetics to have a bajillion days of savings. Starting on Thursday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 25, you can snag 20 percent off your entire order using the code ITFRIDAY, as well as an All About Eyes Skincare Set for $18 (which normally retails for $36).

On Cyber Monday, the savings don't stop there. The brand will then offer 25 percent off orders of $30 or more if you use the code CYBER25. Plus, if you spend more than $70 (this won't be hard, trust me), you'll receive a complimentary Hello Lashes Mascara (regular $24).

Charlotte Tilbury

Every Black Friday, I get goosebumps when I think of all the Charlotte Tilbury products I'm going to stock up on. On the big day, Nov. 23, 2018, the brand is slashing the price of the following sets in half: Your Lip Service Set (now $42.50), the Lip Masterclass Set (now $95), and the Naughty & Nice Magic Box Beauty Advent Calendar (now $100).

On Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, the brand will then offer a mystery box of five full-size products and a makeup bag for $100, and a ~deluxe~ mystery box filled with eight full-size steals and a makeup bag. Someone better pinch me because this can't be real. Read here for even more info on CT Black Friday steals.

Too Faced

Bless Too Faced for having a week of sales, amiright? Starting Wednesday, Nov. 21, and going through Saturday, Nov. 24, the brand is celebrating ~PINK FRIDAY~ with a blanket 30 percent off the entire site, minus new items, items from their Clover collection, and sale items (which are already marked down pretty low anyway).

On Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, in honor of Cyber Monday, a rep for the brand confirmed Too Faced is releasing a Mystery Bag (so much mystery this year!) at only $42 for a $123 value. Even more, you'll be able to score 30 percent off all sale items. I can already tell I'm gonna be in debt the rest of my life because of this.

Urban Decay

You probably don't need me to tell you that Urban Decay is heating up Black Friday and Cyber Monday all weekend (and following week) long. Starting on Nov. 22 and going through Nov. 24, UD is offering a blanket 20 percent off their goods, as well as free ground shipping. If you're an UD Beauty Junkie (lucky you!) you'll get 25 percent off.

But wait! There's more! Specifically, there's a full week more of deals. On Nov. 25, UD is cutting the prices of NAKED Skin and All Nighter Concealers and PRO Makeup Brushes in half. On Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, you'll be treated to 50 percent off the beloved NAKED Heat Palette. On Nov. 27, certain Vice Lipsticks will be offered at 50 percent off. On Nov. 28, you can stock up on your NAKED Petite Heat palette at 50 percent of the OG price. On Nov. 29, the Lightbeam, Moondust, and NAKED Skin Shapeshifter palettes will all be 50 percent off. On Nov. 30, shoppers can snag $10 stocking stuffers, and finally, on Dec. 1, the last day of these wild deals, you can get a NAKED Smoky palette for 50 percent off.

Please, someone help me, these deals have knocked me down and I can't get up. No, really, help.

Milk Makeup

Ever-so-trendy beauty brand Milk Makeup is getting in on the Black Friday action from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25 by offering 25 percent off their entire site as long as you rack up over $35 in total. You'll also be treated to a complimentary lip color (yes, full size!) once you hit the $65 mark.

On Cyber Monday, Milk ups the ante with a 35 percent discount on the entire site once you hit that $35 minimum. And, of course, your complimentary gift will be one full holographic stick in the shades Mars, Supernova, or Stardust. You just have to spend more than $75 to snag it!

Stila Cosmetics

Lovely Stila Cosmetics is gifting shoppers both free shipping and 30 percent off their entire purchase using the code 30BFSALE on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. However, on Cyber Monday, the deals get even greater than you could ever imagine. (Trust me on this.)

Nov. 26 marks the beginning of Stila's Annual Online Warehouse Sale, meaning your favorite buys are up to a whopping 70 percent off. Not only that, but the brand is offering a new gift set for the festivities. Click here to read up on Stila's full Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings.

ColourPop

Get ready, ColourPop lovers, because you're gonna die over the brand's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings. Starting Nov. 22 and going through Black Friday, you can get 30 percent off all lip products, aside from the Disney collection.

On Cyber Monday, the deals get even better with a whopping 25 percent off sale on THE WHOLE SITE. I'm talking concealers, foundations, eyeshadow palettes — the works.

Bliss

Lucky for all of us, savings on Bliss products are happening across multiple different websites. On the Bliss website, everything is 25 percent off from Wednesday, Nov. 21, until Cyber Monday, using the code THANKS.

From Nov. 22, to Nov. 23, at Target stores and on the Target website, the Pop & Suki x Bliss Holiday sets and the Bliss Masking Mania sets are all buy one, get one 50 percent off. Starting the entire week of Nov. 25, all Bliss products available at Target are BOGO 50 percent off. And finally, at Ulta, for the entire week of Nov. 25, all Bliss Body Butters are 40 percent off.

Peter Thomas Roth

Everyone's favorite skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth is blessing Black Friday shoppers with a Super-Size Mega Rich Anti-Aging Creme, a typically $120 value, for just $24. Then, on Cyber Monday, shoppers will be able to snag the $48 Cucumber De-Tox Bouncy Hydrating Gel for only $18.

Kat Von D

Starting on Nov. 22, and going through Nov. 24, is offering a complimentary large makeup bag filled with a couple goodies with every $75+ purchase on the brand's website. The contents include a mini Tattoo Liner and a full-size Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in certain shades.

Stay with me, because Cyber Monday is where things get good. From Nov. 24, until Nov. 26, the entire Kat Von D website is 25 percent off! And finally, on Nov. 25, and Nov. 26, if you spend over $50, you can get a complimentary makeup bag containing a mini Tattoo Liner, a compact mirror, a mini Ink Liner, and a mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in the fan-favorite shade "Lolita."

Anastasia Beverly Hills

If you're a diehard fan of a good ABH palette, allow me to inform you that the brand is releasing a huge four-palette vault in honor of Black Friday on their website. The vault, a $168 value, will be retailing for only $90, about the price of two palettes. Count me TF in to spend the $90 I have to my name on this steal.

ABH is also releasing two 10-piece liquid lipstick sets, filled with the nude shades you can't get enough of. Even better, the sets will retail for $60, despite each one's $200 value. I won't pinch you, because you're not dreaming.

Make Up For Ever

Get ready to spend alllllll your money at Make Up For Ever. For Black Friday and extending through Cyber Monday, you can take 20 percent off your Make Up For Ever purchase when you spend $100 or more. That won't be hard for me. I need as much Ultra HD Foundation as I can get.

Olay

OK, now, here's a pretty sweet deal courtesy of Olay. On Cyber Monday, if you rack up $50 of Olay products on Target's website (you know, like their Regenerist Whip Moisturizer or their Clay Mask Sticks), you'll get a complimentary $10 Target gift card.

Cover FX

From Nov. 20, until Nov. 25, Cover FX will offer shoppers 25 percent off everything on the site, free shipping, and complimentary Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops if you spend over $50. All you have to do is use the code THANKS25.

On Nov. 26, the savings come in two parts. Until 2 p.m., you can get a cool 30 percent off your order, as well as a free Blurring Primer when you spend over $50. After 2 p.m., the savings drop back to 25 percent off with a free Blurring Primer with purchases over $50. Don't worry, though, because free shipping is on the table all day. Just make sure to use the codes CYBER30 and CYBER25 at the respective times.

MODA Brushes

If you or someone you know if a beauty lover who can never have enough makeup brushes, MODA Brushes is giving you 20 percent off everything from now until Nov. 25. On Cyber Monday, the 20 percent off discount still stands sitewide, but the brand will over 50 percent off the following ~deluxe~ sets: Metallics 6PC Deluxe Gift Kit, Metallics 10PC Deluxe Gift Kit, Prismatic 6PC Deluxe Gift Kit, and the Prismatic 10PC Deluxe Gift Kit.

Shu Uemura

Shu Uemura has already hopped on the Black Friday train. From now until Nov. 24, shoppers can get 20 percent off orders of $50 or more and 25 percent off orders of $100 or more using the code SHUBF.

Buxom

Everyone's lips are about to be poppin', because Buxom's entire site is 25 percent off all Black Friday weekend using the code BFW25. On BF, the brand is also launching an exclusive Black Friday Party of Two Kit for just $12.

On Cyber Monday, when you use the code CYBER, you'll be treated to the same 25 percent sitewide discount, plus a free Holographic Full-On Plumping Lip Polish when you spend over $50.

Philosophy

Beloved skin and body care brand Philosophy is offering 40 percent off orders on Black Friday, as well as extra 100 loyalty points if you rack up $75 or more. Then, on Cyber Monday, you can still snag 40 percent off your whole order, but you also get a 16-ounce Cinnamon Buns Shower Gel if you hit that $75 mark.

First Aid Beauty

For the Black Friday shenanigans, First Aid Beauty is offering a complimentary bag filled with deluxe samples (i.e. the brand's Coconut Water Cream, Skin Lab AHA liquid, Ginger Turmeric Mask, Ultra Repair Cream) assuming you spend over $35. On Cyber Monday, you can relax and just take 30 percent off your entire order.

Ole Henriksen

Buzzy skincare brand Ole Henriksen (one of my personal favorites) is blessing us all with 20 percent off their entire website, as well as free shipping, from Black Friday until Cyber Monday. Even more, the brand is launching a "Makeup Your Glow" Set for Black Friday, which will retail on the Ole Henriksen website and the Sephora website for just $15 (a $31 value).

The brand has even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings, which you can click here to read up on.

Huda Beauty

It would not be a complete Black Friday without Huda Beauty offering their biggest savings yet, now would it? From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the brand is gracing shoppers with 50 percent off lash and lip products, 40 percent off highlighter palettes, 30 percent off eyeshadow palettes and tools, and 20 percent off complexion products. The only items not included in these savings are the new Nude Palette, Huda's KAYALI fragrance, and her limited edition collections.

GLAMGLOW

For Black Friday, GLAMGLOW will be marking down their entire site 30 percent off — and yes, that includes the brand's coveted holiday gift sets for 2018.

JUNO & Co.

If you've been lusting after the little blue microfiber velvet sponge taking over Instagram, just know that this is your time to get it, as JUNO & Co. is offering a sitewide 25 percent off discount from Black Friday, Nov. 23, until Tuesday, Nov. 27, when you use the code JUNO25.

Patchology

Your skin will have never been healthier more hydrated, because Patchology is offering 40 percent off everythingggggg on their website, starting on Black Friday and going through Cyber Monday.

bareMinerals

From Nov. 22, until Nov. 23, bareMinerals' Solar Spectrum Owned Exclusive Blockbuster Kit will be discounted to just $49, considering it's normally $98 and has a value of $183, this is a pretty big deal. During this time, the brand is also launching three new kits, which will each sell for $12.

On Cyber Monday, you're gonna wanna sit down, because the entire site if 25 percent off WITHOUT ANY EXCLUSIONS. Nothing. Nada. Not only that, but you'll get free shipping AND a Crystalline Glow Palette when you spend over $75.

Ouai

Ouai's Cyber Week deals are well underway already. From now until Cyber Monday, you can buy and two products from the brand's website and get one for 50 percent off, using the code HALFOUAI. Bonus points to Ouai for that excellent pun.

Fresh

From Nov. 23 until Nov. 24, every purchase of $75 or more from Fresh will receive four complimentary samples, a makeup bag, and free shipping, while every $125+ purchase will receive six complimentary samples, a makeup bag, and free shipping.

For Cyber Monday, the brand is offering their to-go size Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream and free shipping with any $40+ purchase. And for the remainder of that week, from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, shoppers get their choice of whatever to-go size product ($25 or less) they'd like, as well as free shipping, when they spend $75 or more.

Oribe

On Cyber Monday, you can snag some of your fave Oribe products via some Space NK Nordstrom exclusive sets. There's the Signature Essentials set, which gives you the Signature Oribe Shampoo and Conditioner travel size and Dry Tex Purse for $39 ($51 value), and there's the Gold Mine set, which gives you the travel size Gold Lust Shampoo and Conditioner, the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo Purse, and the travel size GL Hair Oil for $75 (a $95 value).

BITE Beauty

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, get ready to stock up on your lipstick collection, because on both days, BITE Beauty is offering 20 percent off their entire site, as well as free shipping.

On Black Friday, if you spend more than $35, you can also get a complimentary five-piece goodie bag, containing the BITE Beauty Makeup Bag, a BITE Beauty Mirror, a Mini Lip Pencil in #34, a Mini Matte Creme Lip Crayon in Leche, and a Mini Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Gazpacho, if you use the code FRIDAY5. On Cyber Monday, the complimentary gift with a $35+ purchase is contains the BITE Beauty Makeup Bag, a BITE Beauty Mirror, a Mini Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Fig, and a Mini Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Cayenne.

Tatcha

From Nov. 22 until Nov. 25, Tatcha will be offering $20 off orders of $100 or more and $15 off orders of $75 or more, as well as offering a complimentary Tinted Lip Oil when you spend $50+. On Cyber Monday, everything on the brand's site will be 20 percent off if you use the code CYBER18 at checkout.

Snow Fox

From Nov. 23, until Nov. 25, skincare brand Snow Fox is offering their $120 Classic Cooling Set (Soothing Facial Mousse, Arctic Breeze Rescue Mask and Day & Night Defense Cream) for 50 percent off, meaning it'll retail for $60. Then, for 24 hours on Cyber Monday, you can snag the brand's Cucumber Recovery Set (Cucumber Recovery Tonic, Cucumber Recovery Serum and a mini Day & Night Cream) for 50 percent off as well, meaning it'll retail for $47.

Lime Crime

From now until Nov. 26, everything on Lime Crime's website will be 25 percent off, and you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for even more complimentary gifts with purchase and amazing deals announced from now until Cyber Monday. On Black Friday specifically, you'll also be able to snag a free Hot Stuff Brush Set if you spend more than $20. And on Cyber Monday specifically, every order gets a free Beet It Velvetine Lipstick.

Keep checking back on this page for even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals.