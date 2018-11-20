TBH, I've already bookmarked upwards of ten or so beauty sales that promise major savings on makeup, but something tells me that with all that extra makeup I'm about to aquire and apply, I need to step up my skincare game, too. How you prep your skin can make or break your makeup application, so skincare is really everything when it comes to nailing a look. Thank goodness Ole Henriksen's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are almost here, because I already swear by a myriad of their products, and I can definitely stand to add a few more to my collection. If you haven't gotten to try out this incredible skincare brand in the past, allow me to walk you through my favorites products — and spill the deets on some discounts! — so when the sales begin, you can shop accordingly.

To celebrate the United States' biggest shopping weekend of the year, Ole Henriksen is coming in clutch with savings, sets, and more to guarantee the most bang for your buck. Their Cyber Week sitewide promotion runs from Friday, November 23 through Monday, November 26, and U.S. shoppers can get 20 percent off sitewide plus free shipping, no promo code required. Fortunately, their site is super easy to navigate, as the brand has color-coded collections that treat all different skin concerns: the orange Truth line uses vitamin C to brighten and firm, the green Balance line balances out oily complexions, the pink Nurture line replenishes and hydrates dry or sensitive skin, the blue Transform line seeks to exfoliate and smooth texture, and finally, the white Transform Plus line fights signs of aging using natural retinol alternative bakuchoil.

It's truly one of those brands with something for every concern — and, if like me, your skin changes at the drop of a hat, you can mix and match products from different lines to create your ideal skincare regimen:

In addition to the sitewide discount, Ole Henriksen is also offering a few must-have "gift with purchase" options. From November 23 through November 34, shoppers on their website spending $75 will receive a five-piece set of skincare minis from the orange Truth collection absolutely free using the code CYBER1. FWIW, the Truth Serum ($48, olehenriksen.com) was the first skincare product I ever fell in love with, and I absolutely refuse to apply concealer without prepping with some the Banana Bright Eye Crème ($38, olehenriksen.com). So, yeah, it's a pretty incredible line for anyone looking to glow.

If you're someone with particularly oily skin, I strongly recommend waiting patiently until Cyber Monday to buy, as a different gift with purchase from the Balance line might suit you even more. From November 25 through November 26, shoppers spending $50 will receive a four-piece set of minis from the Balance line using the code CYBER2, one of which includes the Insta-famous Cold Plunge Pore Mask ($36, olehenriksen.com), a must for minimizing the appearance of pores and prepping oily skin pre-makeup.

Plus, it's the ultimate mask to selfie in, thanks to the gorgeous color:

Last but not least, the brand is launching a new holiday set on Black Friday, November 23. The Makeup Your Glow set includes minis of the Wonderfeel Double Cleanser ($32, olehenriksen.com), and the Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer ($38, olehenriksen.com), and at only $15 (it's a $31 value!) it's a perfect way to try two of the brand's most popular products. The set will go live on both the Ole Henriksen site as well as the Sephora website, so you've got two chances to get your hands on it.

Courtesy of OleHenriksen

On the real, I'm pretty greedy when it comes to Black Friday deals, and I have to give it up for Ole Henriksen: their sale is definitely one of the best this year. Take a break from stocking up on mascaras and concealers and invest in some skincare to make sure your complexion is as smooth a base for makeup as it can possibly be.