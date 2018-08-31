The 4 Best Pressed Powder Foundations For Oily Skin
If you have oily skin, you know how difficult it can be to find a foundation that works with your complexion. So many liquid formulas are oil-based, which turns your already greasy skin into a full-on oil slick. And even if a product is oil-free, liquid makeup typically doesn't do a good job of controlling oil. Instead, you should be looking for a powder foundation, which will give you coverage and keep your face from looking shiny. But what are the best pressed powder foundations for oily skin? Find out, ahead.
But first, a word on powder foundations. There are typically two types of powder foundations — loose and pressed. Loose powders are generally better for spot-correcting oily areas or to apply as a finishing powder once you've already concealed and put your "regular" foundation on. Pressed powders, on the other hand, work well as a straight-up foundation. Since they're pressed, the powder is much more concentrated and therefore applies more evenly, creating a smoother base. They're also better for more coverage, as opposed to loose powder foundation.
If you're typically on the really oily side, you might consider applying your foundation with a sponge or Beauty Blender instead of a brush. By pressing on the powder with a sponge (always damp, of course), you'll get heavier coverage and more matte result.
Below, find five of the best options on the market.
1Best For Light Coverage
Even if you're applying foundation, you don't always want full, heavy coverage. If that's the case, then reach for BareMinerals BarePro Performance Powder Foundation. It gives you a gorgeously light wash of cover, improving your skin tone with just one swipe. There's no cake here — just a fine mist of powder. Once it's on, you'll see an instant reduction in shine and pore size. And since it provides 12-hour wear, you don't have to worry about it slipping and sliding off throughout the day.
Available shades: cappuccino, clove, cocoa, aspen, camel, cashmere, chai, cool beige, dawn, fair, golden ivory, golden nude, hazelnut, honeycomb, light natural, natural, nutmeg, pecan, sable, sandalwood, sandstone, sateen, silk, teak, toffee, truffle, warm light, warm natural
2Best For Full Coverage
Looking for full coverage? Then Dermablend Intense Powder High Coverage Foundation is the compact for you. It covers everything from acne scars to rosacea instantly. This foundation is also amazing for delicate skin, since it's dermatologist-tested, sensitive-skin tested, allergy-tested, oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic. Dermablend's foundation also goes on totally matte, so you'll have absolutely zero shine all day long. Blend it on, and say ta-ta to oil and breakouts.
Available shades: ivory, beige, almond, nude, natural, suntan, sand, caramel, toast, bronze, olive, honey, cocoa, suede, mocha
3Best For Buildable Coverage
Of course, technically any face makeup is buildable, including both options above. But this breathable, semi-matte formula is neither heavy or light: instead, it was formulated for any type of coverage — sheer to full — depending on your preference. This is particularly useful, since you might not need (or want) the same level of coverage every day. A foundation that's so buildable gives you the flexibility to change up your coverage depending on where you're headed. This powder is also insanely breathable and is full of antioxidants to nourish your skin. And since it's talc-free and non-comedogenic, it won't irritate acne-prone skin, either.
Shades available: beige dark, beige light, beige medium, chestnut light, chestnut medium, cocoa light, golden dark, golden light, golden medium, honey dark, honey fair, honey light, natural dark, natural fair, natural light, natural medium, tawny light
4A 4-in-1 Option With SPF
Looking for a foundation, concealer, powder, and sunscreen all in one? Then say hello to PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation. It covers all your bases when it comes to foundation: It conceals breakouts while sopping up oil and creates a base for the rest of your makeup. And since it has an SPF of 15, you're (albeit, only mildly) protected from the sun, too. This compact is also vegan-friendly, paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. What more could you want?
Available shades: blush medium, deep, deeper, golden dark, light, light tan, medium tan, porcelain, tan
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.