I remember my very first time shopping Black Friday sales: I was 18, and I dragged my boyfriend (now husband, Jerry) to the mall with me at midnight after Thanksgiving. (I knew he was a keeper!) We rushed in and out of stores in fear that we'd miss out on the best deals somewhere else. I quickly realized I should've picked one that had everything and taken my time finding the best sales there. This year, instead of making a million stops, hit the Ulta Black Friday 2018 sales and stock up on everything you need all at once, in the one place that sells it all. Trust me, you (and your shopping buddy) will be glad you did.

To help you navigate your one-stop shop, here are some of the best Black Friday deals you'll find at Ulta Beauty this year, which you can start shopping online on Thursday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. CT and in-store on Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. CT. Make yourself a must-hit checklist and get ready to fill those carts (even the virtual ones, for those of you who prefer shopping from the comfort of your own couch) with all the hair, makeup, and skincare essentials you need. You only get one chance per year to maximize your savings this much — don't blow it!

I Dew Care

I Dew Care is the Korean beauty brand known for their simple skincare staples, effective ingredients and adorable packaging. From November 16 to November 17, you can shop 30 percent off the entire range of offerings on Ulta.com

Ariana Grande Fragrances

The pop star's namesake perfume line, Ariana Grande Fragrances, is offering a free gift with the purchase of at least $50 in store or online on any scent.

Bliss

Now that the temperature has dropped, you're going to need all the head-to-toe moisture you can get. Luckily, you can save 40 percent off of all Bliss Body Butters in store and on ULTA.com on the week of November 25.

Ardell

Here's your chance to stock up on gifts for all the beauty junkies on your list (including yourself). Shop all of Ardell's holiday gift items with a 40 percent off discount at Ulta when you shop from Black Friday, Nov. 23, to Cyber Monday, Nov. 26, and again on Monday, Dec. 3.

Alterna

In case you need some travel-sized goodies for you upcoming holiday trips, you can score a mini set of CAVIAR Moisture Shampoo, Conditioner and CC Crème Repair Leave-In Heat Resistance Spray for $12.99 in store at Ulta Beauty on Black Friday.

Select Mascaras

Snag mascaras from your favorite brands, including Tarte, Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Smashbox and more for just $10 beginning online Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. CT and in store at 6 p.m. CT.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Get your glow on this Black Friday with 40 percent off all Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits and Liquid Glow products.

Morphe

Beginning online Thanksgiving Day and in store at 6pm CT, you can get your hands on the Morphe Set 502, a 9-piece vegan brush kit for 50 percent off. Pay $19.50 instead of the regular price of $39.

