There are two types of people who shop on Black Friday: the ones who splurge on all the expensive items they've been wanting all year — but at a greatly discounted price — and the ones who shop for all the people on their holiday lists to get it out of the way. Admittedly, I'm the one who selfishly goes all out on myself. (I know, I know!) But luckily for everyone on my Christmas list this year, the NARS Black Friday 2018 sales are so good, I cannot only buy myself some goodies. I can treat my loved ones to the best makeup on narscosmetics.com. Here's everything you need to know about shopping for your favorite NARS products this Black Friday.

If you're constantly scoping out the brand's website for new launches like I am, you know the brand never offers site-wide discounts, like ever! Well, NARS is about to switch things up in celebration of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. From Nov. 22 at 12:00 a.m. ET to Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET, you will receive 20 percent off every item on the entire website. I told you it was good!

So to get you in the mood for the holidays, I rounded up the best NARS gift sets for every beauty junkie on your list, including yourself, of course.

Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault: $270 Value

This limited-edition set of 10 velvet matte lip pencils is basically the grown-up crayon collection for makeup lovers — it even has a sharpener built right into the packaging. The Insatiable Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Vault ($150; narscosmetics.com) comes complete with every matte shade you'll ever need to finish off your makeup look. Add this to your holiday wish list, and you'll be the coolest makeup junkie at the playground.

Defiant Lip Gloss Coffret: $78 Value

If you prefer something a bit shinier, this Defiant Lip Gloss Coffret ($39; narscosmetics.com) is packed with three long-wearing shades of lip glosses, including a creamy bordeaux, a shimmery caramel shade, and a shimmery copper.

NARS Little Fetishes Contouring: $30 Value

Sometimes, a girl needs to perfect her contour on the go — enter NARS Little Fetishes ($24; narscosmetics.com). In this limited-edition black studded canister, you'll find a travel-friendly Laguna Bronzing Powder and Fort De France Highlighting Powder, perfect for the busy gal.

NARS Little Fetishes Mini Orgasms: $30 Value

Every NARS fan is familiar with the brand's iconic shade: Orgasm. In this NARS Little Fetishes ($24; narscosmetics.com) limited-edition red studded canister, you'll find the universally flattering hue via a blush and lipstick.

NARS Uncensored Advent Calendar

If you really want to wow that special someone on your list, this NARS Uncensored Advent Calendar ($150; narscosmetics.com) is a cylinder packed with 24 of the brand's best products, from lipsticks and lip glosses to eyeliner and makeup brushes. Each oversized stud slides out to reveal a new surprise — and the best part is, it's not overly holiday themed, so it will look amazing on anyone's vanity all year long.