Zoolander might be really, really, really ridiculously good looking but Sephora's Black Friday 2018 sale is really, really, really ridiculously good, period. Yes, you read that right, news as to what kinds of incredible deals the mega beauty retailer will be offering on the biggest shopping day of the year has officially broke and it's as good as you might've hoped.

Today, Sephora gave customers a sneak peek into their upcoming bargain bonanza via their Sephora app, which revealed that a slew of offerings worthy of heart eyes will be available to shop at just $15 or under a pop. Some are single products while others are gift sets, proving that the sale truly knows no bounds. Brands featured within the sale include Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics, Milk Makeup Pat McGrath Labs, Philosophy, Too Faced, Versace, Clinique, Origins, and so many more so yeah, it's a big deal. According to Real Simple, Sephora will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day and will open their doors once again at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Before giving you the details on what types of products and sets the sale will include, I also want to note another aspect of Sephora's Black Friday festivities. On Friday, November 16, the retailer is hosting a Beauty Insider Preview that will allow Beauty Insiders to get 15 percent off store-wide. Anyone can become a Beauty Insider simply by signing up here, so I suggest you do that stat.

Now, let's get into the nitty gritty of the $15 offerings.

Sephora App

For $15, you'll be able to score sets like a Stila mascara and eyeliner duo, a Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Blowout set (valued at $42), three Sephora beauty sponges, a Play! by Sephora glitter eye set, and so many more. In terms of single items at that price, the sale will include things like Clinique's Clarifying Lotion, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, and Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Cleanser.

Sephora App

If you're wanting to shop within an even lower price range, for $10-$15 you'll be able to score steals like a Too Faced mascara and primer set, a Kat Von D Lolita Lip Duo, an Alterna Haircare trial kit, a BareMinerals Lunar Light Gen Nude Lip Duo, a Sephora Collection Midnight Skincare Surprise, and many more.

Sephora App

As if those deals weren't already stellar enough, there are even a few incredible ones within the under-$10 range like Sephora's In The Blink of and Eye Eyeshadow palette. Extreme Couponers, this one is for you.

Sephora App

For the full download on what Sephora's Black Friday sale will entail download the retailer's app now. You'll be able to scroll through the products at your leisure and will even get to see what they're valued at pre-sale. Because seeing how much you're saving on something legitimizes the splurge that much more, am I right? Plus, picking out the offerings you'll be snagging come November 23 now will ultimately make your upcoming shopping trip that much more seamless.