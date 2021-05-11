Here's Why Every Zodiac Sign Might Lie To Their Partner

No one likes being lied to by a partner. Ideally, you'd trust them enough to know they'd always be honest. But no one's perfect, and even the most dedicated partners fib once in a while just to navigate through life. (Anyone who's ever said "I'm on my way!" to plans even though they're just stepping into the shower knows what I mean.) If these fibs tend to bug you (and understandably so), it's helpful to consider why every zodiac sign might lie to their partner — not because you should let it slide (no one needs to tolerate anything in a relationship they don't want to), but because understanding someone's motivations before addressing them upfront can make an argument much easier to settle.

Maybe your partner lied to protect your feelings or to end a fight. Maybe they were trying to surprise you, or didn't want to let you down. On the other hand, it might not have been selfless at all and they lied to hide something. Your suspicions might be totally justified, which can make trusting them difficult. Thankfully, you can turn to the stars. Astrology is a great way to help you better understand the ins and outs of your partner's personality, including why they're most likely to lie. Here's what you can probably expect from each sign in the zodiac.

Lying is faster, and Aries (March 21 — April 19) is in a hurry.

Vladimir Vladimirov/E+/Getty Images

Aries is typically pretty straightforward — often to the point of being blunt. They aren't afraid to speak their mind, even when the truth may sting a bit. It may come as a surprise, then, that they can also occasionally tell a lie, but those lies usually aren't shrouded in malice. You see, Aries doesn't have a ton of patience, and they would like to keep their conversations, schedules, and lives moving. If it's quicker to skirt or tweak the truth, they may tell a white lie to hurry things along. For instance, Aries isn't afraid to say you need to be at an event earlier than you actually do, simply to get you out the door in time.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) hates disappointing the ones they love.

Taurus is typically very honest and reliable, so you rarely have to worry about them lying to you — particularly about big things. That goes against their ethical code. However, they do tell the occasional white lie, especially if they think the truth may disappoint their partner. They work hard not to let the people they love down, so when it happens, they may lie by omission or fib a little to keep their partner happy.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) gets what Gemini wants.

There are many reasons why Gemini makes a wonderful partner. They're witty, clever, and endlessly fun to be around. But they can have a bit of a dishonest streak thanks to the duality of their personality. Gemini's not intentionally being unkind when they lie, but they'll do it if it helps them get their way.

Emotional Cancer (June 21 — July 22) doesn't want to unload their feelings on their partner.

Of all the signs in the zodiac, Cancer's the one most led by their emotions. They're both a water sign and ruled by the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion. As a result, they're very vulnerable with the ones they love. To avoid inconveniencing their partner, don't be surprised if they hide their emotions say everything is fine, even when really, it's not. When a Cancer says they're “fine,” you might want to ask them again.

franckreporter/E+/Getty Images

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) will do anything to protect their ego.

One of Leo's greatest qualities (of which they would tell you they have many) is that they're incredibly loyal to the people they love. This means they're also very trustworthy. However, even Leo's only human, which means they can occasionally tell a fib. In their case, it's usually all about saving face. It's no secret Leo's big ego can get bruised pretty easily, and you better believe they'll lie if it means protecting it.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) always wants to prove their point.

You can always count on Virgo to speak their mind. If anything, they do it a bit more critically than others would like. But even this straight-up sign can sometimes slip and lie to their partner. Virgo loves to be right, so they have been guilty of occasionally stretching the truth to prove their point, rather than admit that this time, they got it wrong.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) would rather do anything else than fight.

Peace-loving Libra despises arguing with their partner and will do just about anything to avoid it, including lying to end or outright avoid conflict to begin with. And if it works to keep things harmonious and chill, then Libra won't even feel guilty about it. After all, how can it be a bad thing if you both feel so happy? Right? Right?!

Secretive Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) likes to test boundaries.

Scorpio's very loyal and protective of the people they love. However, they have a bit of a reputation for not always being the most honest. Scorpio likes to test boundaries, and they have a tendency to be very secretive and private. They may lie just to see what they can get away with, but they also may be willing to hide things they believe are no one else's business, not even their partner's.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) wants their freedom.

Sagittarius is as freedom-loving as they come. While they do want a partnership with someone who shares their enthusiasm for life and new experiences, they also need the personal space to roam and do their own thing. When they aren't feeling as though they have enough personal space, they aren't against telling a little white lie to ensure they get some. The good news is, Sagittarius is one of the most honest signs in the zodiac, and they speak their mind freely. They'll usually just say they need more time to themselves and only resort to lying if that doesn't work, which is why they need an equally-independent partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) refuses to appear weak.

Oliver Rossi/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Capricorn takes a lot of pride in everything they do. They're ambitious achievers who aren't afraid of hard work. They're also go-getters who are accustomed to crushing their goals. On the occasion where they fall short of their expectations, they may resort to covering it up rather than owning up to their failures. They don't want to appear weak to their partner or like they can't achieve their goals. They want their partner to admire them and this can make them lie outright, but usually they do so by omission.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) just wants to end the argument.

Aquarius has very little patience for drama, so they're often straightforward and appreciate it when their partner just cuts to the chase. While Aquarius is very honest most of the time, they're not against lying to their partner if it'll end the argument more quickly. They'll often apologize for something they don't feel sorry for, or tell their partner what they need to hear whether they believe it or not, if it results in the end of the fight.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) doesn't want to hurt your feelings.

Pisces is a natural empath, so when their partner hurts, they hurt. Naturally, they're going to want to avoid anything that causes their loved ones pain, and if they have to lie a bit or soften the truth, so be it. They don't enjoy or relish being dishonest, but they find that sometimes, kindness goes hand in hand with a little white lie.