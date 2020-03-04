Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. If people actually kept this in mind, they'd probably be a lot more confident in their approach. When you're being honest with yourself, you automatically thrive. It's called being authentic. This reminds me of the most opinionated zodiac signs — Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius — given their sparkling charisma and genuine curiosity.

If you look closely, you'll notice one of the zodiac signs is cardinal (the initiator of the zodiac), while the other two are of the mutable (versatile and eclectic) modality. That's definitely not a coincidence when you think of the qualities of opinionated people.

Being a friendly and socially adaptable human being is a gift not everyone is born with. The ability to maintain a steady social life requires a certain amount of work. In order to be fully present in your social sphere, you need to feel comfortable bonding with others and, more importantly, you need to show up, which can intimidate a lot of people. The same goes for those who are passionate about a certain topic and yet somehow feel a bit inhibited to speak their truth. That said, here's why Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius are the most opinionated zodiac signs and why you should aspire to be more like them:

Shutterstock

Aries: You Can't Help But Swoon Over A Heated Debate

Bring it on, Aries. If there's one thing you're really good at, it's starting the fire. Impatiently blabbering the first thing on your mind is something you do quite often, but the truth is, you can't control it. Your red-hot planetary ruler, Mars, is not only the most aggressive among the rest of the heavenly bodies, it is incredibly impulsive and hungry for confrontation. Passionate is an understatement, which is why you tend to be right (even when you're wrong).

My advice: Don't trigger the people around you with interrogating jabs if you can't handle them doing the same back. Instead, you should turn the energy around and use your inner fire to inspire them and challenge them to be the best they can be.

Gemini: You Have A Lot To Say About A Lot Of Things

So many thoughts, so little time, Gemini. Just like your clever planetary ruler, Mercury, you're a swift messenger and a brilliant conversationalist. You can talk about absolutely anything under the sun wherever, whenever. A fickle genius, your ballroom mind is constantly processing loads of information at a time, which is one of the many reasons why your peers find you so mentally stimulating. You're a walking encyclopedia, while your mischievous twin deviously observes its surroundings, waiting to indulge in the next petty gossip. My guess is that Twitter is your home away from home.

Sagittarius: You're Indiana Jones And You Want The World To Know

Say it to the universe, Sagittarius. You're passionate about everything from your personal philosophy to the last YouTube video you added to your playlist, because you're well aware of the incredibly opportunities available to you. You cringe at the thought of someone passing on your next adventure. They clearly don't live life to the fullest like you do — but, before calling them out, you should listen to your own advice. There's a difference between being outgoing versus being a self-indulgent party animal. Although, thanks to your incredible schmoozing abilities, you can talk your way out of anything... but you should try being realistic next time.