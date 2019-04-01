These Are The 4 Most Impatient Zodiac Signs, So Don't Make Them Wait

Patience is a virtue, right? Well, it damn well better be, because being patient is already so difficult for some of us. Sure, letting things fall into place naturally is often a wise move. Being respectful of everyone's pace is usually the right thing to do. But when you want something done, isn't it so much better when it happens now rather than later? I mean, who could possibly disagree with that? Some of us are simply just predisposed to moving at a fast, uninhibited pace, and since we're on that subject, these are the most impatient zodiac signs: Aries, Libra, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. If you've got placements in these zodiac signs, you know all about that endless hustle.

Some of us don't think twice before taking action. They want to act fast before doubt sets in. They want to jump on opportunities before they float away. Unfortunately, that ambitious and relentless eagerness to make things happen can oftentimes become impatience. They make people feel rushed. They're constantly pushing when people don't want to be pushed. They're honking at the car in front of them no less than two seconds after the light turns green. You know how frustrating this over-the-top impatience can be for everyone else. You want to tell them to calm down, but won't that just make them even more impatient?

Aries: When They Want Something, They Want It Now

If you know an Aries, you know how damn impatient they can be. Everyone is slow as a snail compared to a determined Aries. Can you blame them? Aries is a cardinal fire sign ruled by Mars, planet of aggression and animal instinct. They literally react as quickly as a wild animal hunting prey. When an Aries wants something, they're bloodthirsty. They pounce on their objective immediately. Oh, and did I mention Aries also rules over the first house of the self? It definitely explains their competitive energy.

Libra: They Have No Patience When They're Focused

Libras are known for wanting balance and harmony. They're the mediators during conflict and the judge during controversial situations. However, let's not forget that this zodiac sign is made of cardinal air, which makes them super pushy and intense when they know what they want. Libra is still the sister sign of Aries, and they share a version of this hungry, relentless energy, albeit toned down by comparison. If you've ever met an antsy Libra, you know exactly what I mean. Libras want to make sh*t happen when they've got an outcome in mind.

Sagittarius: They Never Want To Slow Things Down

A Sagittarius loves being on a never-ending thrill ride. Whatever they're focused on, they want to stay focused on until they're absolutely drained of energy. When they've got an adventure in mind, having slow pokes hinder their momentum definitely grinds their gears. Even though Sagittarians are made from mutable fire, which gives them the ability to adapt to new situations, they tend to be a sold dose of impatience that gets the whole team moving. If a Sagittarius is involved, you better get going.

Capricorn: They Hate Having To Wait For You

Have you ever actually witnessed a Capricorn in the midst of a project? It's kind of scary. They have the highest standards for themselves and they plan to have it all completed in record time. They not only want to be the best, they want to be even better than the best. So if you plan on getting in a Capricorn's way when they need something, you better expect that they might not be so understanding of your passive attitude. A Capricorn has a deadline in mind and they plan on meeting it.