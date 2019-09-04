Honesty is a cornerstone of any healthy relationship. While it’s not always easy to hear the truth from someone (especially about a touchy subject), it helps you grow closer as a couple when you know you can share your real feelings with each other. For some people, this is easier said than done. But for the zodiac signs who are honest in relationships, they’ll always tell their partner what’s on their mind.

As a Cancer, I like to think I value honesty — but the reality is that sometimes I’ll hide my true feelings to protect myself from pain. (Truth hurts, y’all.) That said, I have serious respect for anyone who can speak their truth with no concerns or reservations. Sometimes the best way to solve passive aggressive arguments is just to put the truth out there in the open. It could be as simple as expressing your frustration over your partner’s late arrival to dinner, or as brave as revealing difficult things about your past. Either way, you’re opening the door for a conversation about how to handle the issue and move forward.

So, if you’re looking for a relationship based on honesty, seek out one of these four zodiac signs to tell it like it is. They’ll never let fear or anger stop them from letting you know how they feel.

Aries (March 20 - April 20) Shutterstock Aries are a blast to be around, but they don’t always think through their words before they speak them. They will always tell you exactly how they feel, without regard for whether it might upset you. If you go out with an Aries, be prepared to hear things you might not always want to hear — but on the bright side, you never have to worry about your partner keeping secrets from you. Aries are truly caring and kind, but they just don’t process things internally before blurting them out to others. This fiery sign lays all their cards out on the table whenever they can. Because of this, their romantic partnerships can progress very quickly. You’ll never be guessing about how they feel or what they want from the relationship.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos need to feel like the center of the universe, and they’ll settle for nothing less. They are also extremely loyal and protective, and they need a partner who will open up to them and be faithful no matter what. For this reason, Leos expect honesty to be at the forefront of every relationship, and they’ll make this quite clear to anyone they date. A Leo doesn’t have time or energy for secretive games. They want to be told exactly what’s up — no ifs, ands, or buts. If you’re dating a Leo, know that they have a low tolerance for nonsense, and they’ll expect you to communicate clearly with them about any of your frustrations or fears.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Shutterstock A reserved, put-together Virgo might be the last person you’d expect to be honest with you. But this couldn’t be further from the truth! In fact, Virgos have extremely strong opinions about how people should behave and how relationships should progress. Virgos are smart and critical, and they can sense when a partner is hiding something significant from them. With a Virgo, it’s always best to put your feelings out in the open. Otherwise, they’ll figure out something is up and start to question everything that could go wrong. Virgos are super responsible and firm in their beliefs, and they can easily become judgmental if they interpret a situation the wrong way. Honesty is always the best policy to make sure a Virgo partner is happy.