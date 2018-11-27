There is nothing quite like that sinking feeling in your stomach followed by the flash of anger and hurt that comes when you realize your partner is lying to you. Obviously, some lies are bigger and more devastating than others, but even small little white lies that accumulate over time become like a death by a thousand cuts, eventually proving fatal to the relationship. What I am saying is that being lied to by the person you love sucks — and while you shouldn't have to put up with it, knowing what to do if you catch your partner lying can make all the difference in whether your relationship will survive the lie or be doomed by it.

Doing the "right" thing in the moment is especially hard because being betrayed, even in small ways, is going to bring up a lot of feelings. Your instincts may be to lash out in defense, but if what you want is actual resolution and for the behavior to stop, following those instincts may not actually be most effective path. So, to help find out what you should do in this situation, I consulted the experts. Here is how they say to respond if you are ever in a situation where you've caught your SO in a straight up lie.

1 Call them out — calmly Giphy First things first, if your partner is lying to you, it’s time to call them out on it. The key to doing this correctly, NYC relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter tells Elite Daily, is to do so calmly. It can be really hard not to lash out in the moment, but try to resist the urge. “If you catch your partner lying, calmly call them out. Take a beat. Don’t speak. This puts the ball back in their court and forces them to answer,” says Winter. “Let them speak without your reactivity [and] refrain from commentary until they’re fully expressed themselves.”

2 Consider why they are lying. Giphy The antidote to anger is empathy, so if you want to avoid escalating the argument, Laurel House, celebrity dating and relationship coach and host of Man Whisperer podcast, suggests that rather than leaning into your (justifiable) anger, you try and understand the reason why you SO lied. “People often lie for a reason: Insecurity, fear, shame, or because historically this was their way to survive and manage other past relationships — which obviously doesn’t work with you,” she says. While that doesn’t justify the lie or mean you don’t have every right to be upset, by trying to understand their perspective it can help calm your own emotions and allow you to decide best how you want to proceed.

3 Set clear boundaries. Giphy Just because you are coming from a place of empathy and calmness does not mean that you have to put up with the behavior. You don’t and you shouldn’t. This is why House says the next step is to set clear boundaries around honesty. “Once [they come] clean, explain how important a foundation of honesty is for you,” she says. “And if you do choose to continue in the relationship, you have now established that lying is not part of your relationship, no matter how insecure, ashamed, or awkward [they] feel.”

4 Create a safe space for honesty. Giphy In addition to setting boundaries, it’s important to make sure to create the conditions where your partner is able to keep their promises by creating a safe space for them to be honest, explains Winter. “Establish the premise that it’s OK to tell the truth. This should be a foundational part of your relationship. If you begin with the understanding that the truth is more welcome than a lie, you’ll create an environment of trust.” “That needs to be backed up by action,” she adds. “No beating your partner up verbally. No histrionics. No reactivity. You’ve asked them to trust that you wouldn’t punish them for sharing the truth, so prove you mean your word.”