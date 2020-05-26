Without a doubt, G-Eazy's most high-profile long-term partnership was with Halsey, who he dated for about a year.

The two were first linked back in August 2017, around the time they released their song, "Him & I" on Aug. 30. That collab definitely seemed to ignite a spark between the two artists, because just a day after they premiered the song during a tour stop in New Orleans, Halsey posted a (now-deleted) pic of their performance with the flirty caption "thank u baby." A few days later, G-Eazy posted a pic of them as well, with the caption "the crazy kind" (a reference to the lyric about their love from "Him & I.")

At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Halsey claimed that G-Eazy relentlessly pursued her in the beginning.

"He was just really persistent," she said. "He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. OK, I like you back.'"

Many PDA-packed Instagram posts and red carpet appearances later, things got a little *complicated.* On May 3, 2018, G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden for drug possession and allegedly harassing security guards. At the time, Elite Daily reached out to reps for the rapper about those charges but did not hear back. TMZ's sources claimed that Halsey was with him when this went down, but a request for comment made by Elite Daily to confirm those claims was not returned. While it's unclear what happened between Halsey and G-Eazy after that, it seems that things definitely took a turn for the worse, because Halsey revealed via Instagram that she and G-Eazy had split up just a couple of months later on July 3.

While they reportedly got back together shortly after that, according to People, they had ended things for the second and final time by Oct. 24 of that year.

On multiple occasions, Halsey has alluded to the possibility that their relationship eroded due to G-Eazy's unfaithful behavior. For example, one day after their first breakup, Halsey posted a cryptic tweet that simply read "pumpkin eater" (potentially in reference to the famous saying "cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater"). Later, during a February 2019 SNL performance of "Without Me," the stage was covered with the words, "I'm so sorry Ashley, I cheated," along with the names of specific cities where the apparent betrayals took place.

Halsey later revealed in an interview on the Zach Sang Show that the song "Without Me" is actually what led her to realize she needed to end that relationship.

"I listened to what I wrote and went ‘Oh my god, is that how I feel? If that’s how I feel I need to put the pause on this thing right now," she explained.