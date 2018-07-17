In this era of tragic celebrity breakups, it can be hard to keep track of who's still together. Unfortunately, it seems as though the celebrities who do stay together are becoming more and more rare. Like, when dissecting Halsey & G-Eazy's relationship timeline, for instance, it's clear that even though fans are sad they ended things, it was probably for the best. Their relationship started off strong, but seemingly went downhill very fast. Maybe them going their separate ways was for the best.

Now, in case you haven't been keeping up, Halsey and G-Eazy announced their breakup about two weeks ago, when Halsey shared a simple statement to her Instagram stories. Against a white background, the singer wrote:

I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.

So that's it, isn't it? They're done. While some fans are hopeful that they'll reunite, there's no way to know if it'll actually happen. But for now, we can take a look back at the timeline of their relationship, to try and make sense of it all and see if maybe there was a chance we could've seen their split coming.

It all started back in August 2017. Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rumors of the two being an item first started circulating back in August 2017, almost one year ago. When they released their song, "Him & I" on Aug. 30, they performed it on stage during G-Eazy's Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in New Orleans, Billboard reports. At the time, neither one seemed to confirm their relationship, but if you've listened to "Him & I," then you'll know that it's a pretty sultry song. So maybe they were together before relasing it. Either way, the collaboration definitely seems to have kick-started their romance.

Then, things started heating up in September 2017. g_eazy on Instagram A mere few days after their song premiere, G-Eazy uploaded the above photo to his Instagram with the simple caption, "The crazy kind." Sure, it's a line from "Him & I," but it could also represent their own relationship. After all, the two certainly seem cozy, and his kiss on her cheek definitely seems as though the two are more than just friends. That same month, Halsey uploaded some PDA-filled snaps of her and G-Eazy to her Instagram, which definitely confirmed that the two were an item. I mean... look at how cute they are! Totally silly, in love, and just happy. Being in a fun relationship is so important, and it certainly seemed as though Halsey and G-Eazy were on the right track.

In October, they still seemed totally in love. Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just two months into their relationship, and Halsey and G-Eazy were clearly still in their honeymoon phase. Halsey posted a photo of the two dressed up as Daisy and Jay Gatsby from The Great Gatsby for Halloween, giving us all the feels. Basically, it really seemed as though they were meant to be. But perhaps their costumes were just foreshadowing a tragic fate to come. OK, that was dramatic but whatever, you get the point.

In December, G-Eazy got super sentimental. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an exclusive interview with Paper magazine, G-Eazy opened up about his relationship with his boo, and even described all the things he admires most about her. "We could talk for hours endlessly. She's been through a lot in her personal life, in her professional life. It shocks me all the time that she's as young as she is, because even I'll forget sometimes and think she's my age and forget that she's five years younger." Ugh, those are the words of a man in love, y'all.

They had a super romantic holiday season, too. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The two had an awesome New Year's Eve, performing together at Miami nightclub E11EVEN, and sharing a super sweet kiss on stage, which G-Eazy shared to his Instagram account. Then, about a month later, they spent a romantic Valentine's Day together, with G-Eazy also sharing a photo to his Instagram, writing, "Happy v day to this crazy one, almost as crazy as me." He continued his caption, "thank you for putting up with me and always loving me back." I know, I know, it's serious goals, isn't it? Honestly, at this point, it really seemed as if they were ridiculously in love.

In March, red carpets came and went. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On March 11, 2018, the happy couple walked the red carpet at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, and even stopped to talk to E! News for a bit. Of Halsey, G-Eazy sweetly said, "She's a queen. I think the world of her for real." I mean, they're totally head over heels for each other, right?

In May, things got rough. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images May was hard for Halsey and G-Eazy. After about 10 months of dating, things got complicated. On May 3, 2018, G-Eazy was arrested in Sweden after reportedly being caught with cocaine and harassing security guards. According to TMZ, Halsey was with him when it all went down. But after the incident, they each stopped posting as many photos of the other to Instagram.

Things were definitely slowing down by June. Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After some time had passed, the two took to the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV awards on June 16, and even though they were together, it definitely seemed like something had changed. According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, the photos of the couple from the event are "evidence that the two feel a bit conflicted or off somehow."