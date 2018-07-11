By now, you’ve probably heard the news that it's a wrap for Halsey and G-Eazy, and if their adorable couples photos gave you life, Instagram will never be the same. This was a breakup I never saw coming. As far as I could tell, Halsey & G-Eazy’s body language before their breakup didn’t seem like that of a couple on their way to a split. But here we are.

If you weren’t familiar with the couple, here’s some quick background on their relationship. Rumors about the couple first began in August 2017 when G-Eazy brought Halsey onstage to perform “Him & I” during his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in New Orleans. The following day, Halsey confirmed the rumors by posting a photo of them on stage with the caption: “Thank u baby.” What followed was nearly a year of adorable Instagram photos, joint performances, and public appearances that made them appear to be ultimate couples goals. As recently as March, G-Eazy told E! News on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards that “She’s a queen. I think the world of her, for real.” And Halsey stood by her man when, in May, he was arrested and pled guilty to assault and drugs charges in Sweden. So it came as a huge shock when Halsey suddenly announced the split via Instagram, saying:

While neither has publicly confirmed the reason for the sudden split, a source told E! News that, allegedly, the couple went their separate ways because of "ups and downs" over the past year in their relationship. The source added, "They both tried to remain strong to ensure their work commitments together went smoothly, but ultimately called it quits after too much fighting. The trust was lost between the pair when they were apart, and it got too difficult for both of them."

There is also some speculation that the breakup was due to G-Eazy cheating. These rumors are fueled by two cryptic tweets posted by Halsey. The first was simply two emojis: A pair of scissors and an eggplant, which fans have speculated refers to a line from the former couple's song, "Him & I" that says, "If I ever cheated she would try to cut my d*** off." Halsey later deleted the tweet, but replaced it with one reading “Pumpkin eater.” Again, seemly a play on "Cheater cheater, pumpkin eater." While none of this is confirmation of infidelity, it is very shady.

While we’ll never know for sure what happened between these two until they confirm it themselves, the question remains: Could we have seen this coming? In order to answer that question, I reached out to body language expert Blanca Cobb, who took a look at photos of the couple taken over the course of their relationship, to see if there were any hidden hints (that I clearly missed) that the breakup was coming. Here is what she sees.

November 2017 Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this image, taken while the couple was attending the Inaugural Secret Genius Awards in L.A., just months after going public, Cobb sees a duo that is really feeling the love. As Cobb tells Elite Daily, “G-Eazy is giving Halsey some love and she’s loving it.” As evidence for this, Cobb says, “Notice the way he’s leaning down to plant a kiss on the side of her head as they’re walking. Her smile says it all. She moves her left arm slightly behind her back to let him get closer to her. Her tight grip on his hand says she’s not letting him go.”

December 2017 Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By the end of the year, when this photo was taken in Miami at a New Year’s Eve event, Cobb is already seeing signs of some small disconnects, particularly in G-Eazy’s body language. On the one hand she says, “G-Eazy brings his woman close to him — look at his arm draped along her shoulders. And Halsey has her body snuggled close into his side. With her hand on his abs.” But she notes that, in this photo, “Halsey’s body is angled more toward G-Eazy than his is to hers.” She speculates this could simply be because it’s a “posed photo,” but what really catches her eye is G-Eazy’s hand placement. “Look where G-Eazy places his hand,” says Cobb, “close to what I call the ‘pleasure zone’. Typically, when you get close to or cover vulnerable parts of your body, you’re feeling a bit uncomfortable,” she explains.

March 2018 Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By spring, when the couple walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Cobb sees that the duo appears to remain out of sync. “G-Eazy and Halsey are missing the mark," she says. "His lips are making contact with her teeth as she smiles.” Cobb continues, “There’s also a mismatch of expressions on their faces too. He’s intent on the kiss and she’s not quite there. Look at the way she’s standing, it’s a bit too erect — see the strain in her neck. Sure, there’s a height difference between the two, but her posture looks awkward.” And finally, Cobb points out the position of Halsey’s feet, which tend to be the most honest part of the body, saying, “[She is] standing with her legs crossed and only one foot pointing in his direction, [which] suggests that she’s feeling a bit unbalanced at that moment.”