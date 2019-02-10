Saturday, Feb. 9 was a big night for Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, aka Halsey, as she hosted and served as the musical guest for the night's episode of Saturday Night Live. Halsey took to the stage in sketches and two musical performances throughout the night, but it's Halsey's "Without Me" SNL performance that eagle-eyed fans are taking a second look at for possible clues about her relationship with G-Eazy. Why might that be? Well, it just so happens that a very pointed message appeared as she belted out her latest hit.

After a short but sweet monologue in which Halsey gushed about her love for SNL as a child and pondered what her old neighbors back home in New Jersey might be saying about her SNL debut, she put on her musical guest hat. Introduced by Aidy Bryant, Halsey emerged on the stage in a black lace dress to sing "Without Me." Accompanied only by the a piano player on the dark stage, all eyes were on the singer.

About halfway through the song, Halsey's demeanor changed from passionately singing the tune to powerfully belting out the song that asks, "Does it ever get lonely?/ Thinking you could live without me/ Thinking you could live without me." The flip happened as the stage was illuminated to reveal messages written on the wall. The white painted words read, "I'm so sorry Ashley, I cheated."

The apparent cheating confession wasn't the only thing written on the wall, though. Alongside the giant message scrawled across the wall and on the floor were names of locations were the supposed infidelity likely took place. "At home in Los Angeles." "In Minneapolis." "More places I can't even remember." Um... what??? I don't know about you but the first person who came to my mind after seeing this was G-Eazy, and it seems like Hasley fans were also wondering: Did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey? Elite Daily reached out to both Halsey's and G-Eazy's representation for comment on the performance and if the written apparent cheating confession was in reference to their relationship, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

People on Twitter were quick to make it known who they thought Halsey was referring to.

Halsey and G-Eazy began dating back in August 2017, and it looked like the pair was going strong for a while, but by July 2018, Halsey announced to her fans on Instagram that the couple was "taking some time apart." After rekindling their romance in September 2018 with some steamy dance moves, it was reportedly over again by late October, at which time G-Eazy was celebrating Halloween at a party where girls were reportedly "all over him." Both G-Eazy's and Halsey's representation did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the matter at the time.

While neither Halsey or G-Eazy have publicly commented on what went wrong, it seems like Halsey had a message to send with her performance on Saturday night.

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

This isn't the first time fans believed Halsey was trying to send a message about possible infidelity. Back in the July 2018, at the time of their first breakup, Halsey tweeted two words: "pumpkin eater." It didn't take long for fans to think about what that might mean, and references to "Cheater Cheater Pumpkin Eater" (the misheard line from the nursery rhyme that is actually "Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater") were immediately brought up. Both G-Eazy's and Halsey's representation did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the matter at the time.

While fans ponder who Halsey's message was about during her performance, they can also check out her second song of the night. After casually letting the supposed cheating cat out of the bag, Halsey followed that up by singing "Eastside" while painting a freaking mural. NBD, right?

All in all, Halsey pretty much slayed her SNL debut, even if she did leave fans with that question of, "Did G-Eazy cheat on Halsey in multiple cities and 'more places I can't even remember'?" TBH, I think she probably gave viewers that answer during the performance, but here's to hoping for a more straightforward answer in the near future.