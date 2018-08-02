Who Did G-Eazy Date Before Halsey? The Answers Might Surprise You
In the music world, it's not uncommon for collaborating artists to stir up romance rumors. After all, few things get fans going like speculation that there could be something saucy happening behind closed doors. Since G-Eazy and Halsey performed their first collaboration with "Him & I," it seemed obvious that there was some serious vibing going on between the duo — and not just on a creative level. Anytime our obsession with a new celebrity couple reaches its peak, the details of their past love affairs become need-to-know info. So we have to wonder, who did G-Eazy date before Halsey?
For a little context, G-Eazy and Halsey were first linked together in August 2017, after she joined him onstage for a surprise performance in New Orleans. Soon after, Halsey confirmed their romance by posting a flirty tweet with the caption "Thank u baby".
Long story short, once their romance was in full swing, the #couplegoals they were serving up was almost too cute to bear. Sappy social media posts galore, PDA during public appearances, working together in the studio —you name it, and these two were probably doing it.
All of the love in the air made the news of their early-July split really surprising.
While the exact reason for their split hasn't been confirmed, an insider told E! News that it was due to a combination of their intense schedules and a loss of trust. But Halsey isn't the first gal to call it quits with G-Eazy. Here are some other ladies who have been linked to the rapper.
Britney Spears
While a romance between these two was never confirmed, a touchy-feely performance and an almost kiss back in 2016 led fans to believe that there may have been something going on between them.
In an interview with 92.3 AMP radio, Britney shrugged off the rumors by insisting that he had a girlfriend. Hmm, not a very convincing rebuttal if you ask me.
Lana Del Rey
In early 2017, G-Eazy was rumored to be dating singer Lana Del Rey. The couple was first linked after being spotted together at Coachella.
When chatter about their relationship status first started, a source told Mirror that they spent most of the festival focused on each other.
"They barely left one another's sides and looked very lovey-dovey. They were kissing and whispering in each other's ears," the insider told Mirror. "She was dancing the whole time during Kendrick Lamar's performance and he was actually watching her more than the stage."
Apparently, the lovestruck rapper had originally planned for Lana to be the singer on "Him & I," but after the split, decided to team up with Halsey.
It still remains to be seen if his breakup with Halsey will stick, especially considering how intense of a connection the two seemed to have.
At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Halsey admitted that in the beginning, G-Eazy relentlessly pursued her.
"He was just really persistent. He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.'"
While this doesn't necessarily mean that they're destined to be together, fans are still very attached to the hope that they're simply going through a rough patch and will be reunited at some point in the future.
