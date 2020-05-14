In the most subtle way humanly possible, Ashley Benson has denied cheating on Cara Delevingne with G-Eazy. While she hasn't publicly commented on her rumored split from the model or her reported hang with the musician (and her rep hasn't returned Elite Daily's requests for comment), she reportedly liked a pretty strongly-worded Instagram comment that read, "Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever," per Us Weekly.

ICYMI, Ashley and G-Eazy sparked dating rumors on May 13 when they were reportedly photographed leaving Lassens Natural Food and Vitamins in Los Angeles together. As for the cheating rumors, fans reportedly were turning to two pieces of social media as their proof. Exhibit A: When G-Eazy posted a series of pictures of himself dressed up in a bright blue suit on Jan. 11, Ashley reportedly commented on it with a red heart emoji, to which G-Eazy replied with a blue heart emoji. Exhibit B: When G-Eazy posted another series of pictures of himself on Valentine's Day, this time with the caption "Happy v day 🌹🌹🌹💔💔💔 but you can’t be my girlfriend," Ashley reportedly commented, "The longest legs lolll.” Ashley was reportedly still with Cara when both of these comments were posted.

Oh, then there's also the fact that Ashley and G-Eazy recorded a cover of Radiohead's "Creep" together, which the rapper uploaded onto his YouTube channel on April 21.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have been — um, how do I put this gently? — not pleased. "OK so apparently Ashley Benson cheated on Cara Delevingne with G-Eazy and if that’s true I’ll oficially stop believing in humans," one Twitter user wrote. "So not only was I disappointed when I learned that Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne broke up but NOW Ashley is dating G-Eazy," another wrote, adding, "we have been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amuck and flat out deceived."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But I'd like to go on the record and say I believe Ashley. The "proof" they have against her isn't exactly damning. I mean, she reportedly commented on two of his pictures, recorded a song with him, then took a reported trip to the grocery store following her breakup. What about all of that screams romance?