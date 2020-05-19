Here's a mystery that needs solving: How does G-Eazy manage to charm some of the chillest chicks in the biz? The rapper's love life has included ties to such baddies as Halsey, Lana Del Ray, and now Ashley Benson, so the guy's obvi got something going for him (BDE? Is that still a thing?) Given all the speculation around who he is and isn’t dating these days, here's the new question — is G-Eazy single in 2020? Just this year, he's been linked to a hit rapper-songwriter and then a certain Pretty Little Liars actress. So, here’s what you should know about his relationship status because lately, it’s been confusing AF. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Benson and G-Eazy for comment on their rumored relationship, but did not hear back.)

Let's start at the top of the year, shall we? As 2019 came to a close, G-Eazy had last been linked to Victoria’s Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum. Their relationship, which seemingly started in February 2019, entailed lots of red carpet PDA. It's unclear when or why they split, but the last time they were seen together publicly was at the Savage x Fenty NYFW after-party on Sept. 20 (which Halsey also attended, so that's awk). G-Eazy's love life was pretty uneventful coming into 2020 — that is, until a video of him and Megan Thee Stallion nearly broke the internet.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It all started on Feb. 2 when G-Eazy posted an eyebrow-raising video to his IG story of himself and Stallion getting extremely *cozy.* To be more specific, the rapper is seen literally sucking on her face and caressing her face and chest. In addition to those open-mouth kisses on her cheek and some sensual embraces, the camera angle pans down at one point to show their limbs entangled together, with her arm around his neck, and her leg draped over his lap. Fun fact: In a savage and relatable move, Wijnaldum (his ex) reacted to the video by posting a GIF of Nicki Minaj cackling hysterically on her IG story, labeled it “mood,” and promptly unfollowed G-Eazy. It's also worth noting that additional footage from that same night eventually surfaced online, including videos of them dancing quite closely at a Super Bowl party.

That's not the only heat the two rappers served up on social media, either. The next day, G-Eazy also posted a bona fide thirst trap of Stallion posing on a staircase, which he captioned simply with four blue hearts.

Just as the rumors started surging, Stallion shut it all down on Feb. 4, when she tweeted "Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f*cking G Eazy." When one Twitter user asked, "so why was he sucking the makeup off ur right cheek like that hottie," she responded simply: "He like fenty." #MicDrop.

Mere days later, at a Feb. 9 Oscars viewing party for the Elton John’s Aids Foundation, G-Eazy seemed to be attached at the hip to a certain mystery woman. It was later determined that the lady on his arm was Hungarian actress and model Livia Pillmann. In the photos of them together, you can see him smooching her cheek, and at one point, his hand was pressed affectionately on her lower back. They were also seen leaving Warwick Nightclub in West Hollywood together at 2 a.m. that night, with Pillmann smiling and holding onto the rapper's arm as they walked to the parking garage. That was the last time the two were seen together, though.

Fans who have been keeping a close eye on G-Eazy's Insta in 2020 might've noticed some sus activity from another celeb in the comments: Ashley Benson. On Jan. 11., he posted a series of pics of himself dressed up in a bright blue suit in Italy, and when Ashley Benson reportedly commented on it with a red heart emoji, G-Eazy responded with a blue heart. Then, on Valentine's Day, he posted some more pics (in which he appears to be in an airport) with the caption "Happy v day 🌹🌹🌹💔💔💔 but you can’t be my girlfriend." Benson reportedly commented "The longest legs lolll," which could be friendly or flirty, it's hard to say.

Their relationship started to make a little more sense on April 22, when G-Eazy dropped a new trap cover of Radiohead's "Creep" featuring Benson. The collab seemed to def bring them closer, because they were then spotted hanging out multiple times in the coming weeks.

Before you, I, or anyone else with a beating heart had the chance to recover from news of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s breakup, G-Eazy and Benson sparked dating rumors when they were apparently photographed leaving Lassens Natural Food and Vitamins in Los Angeles together. On the bright side, at least they were wearing masks — right?

Sure, it could have been an innocent quarantine grocery run between friends. In the same week, however, they were photographed together again as they hit up the Apple Pan Restaurant in L.A. to pick up some takeout. (At this point, I'd like to note that while the nature of this relationship is unclear, it obviously revolves around food, which is #goals.) Anyway, here's where things get messy: On May 14, a video surfaced of Benson reportedly leaning over from the driver's seat to kiss G-Eazy, who was riding shotgun. This was not a friendly peck on. the cheek, either — it was a mouth-to-mouth smooch.

While Benson and G-Eazy have yet to comment on the rumors directly, the same day that the video of that kiss was released, Benson seemingly weighed in by liking a fan's Instagram post shutting down the buzz. The post read "You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever," and given that Benson gave it a double-tap, it's possible that was her way of subtly clearing up the speculation.

For her part, Delevingne came to Benson's defense on Instagram just hours after The Daily Mail published the video of her ex kissing G-Eazy. In a story posted May 14, she pleaded with anyone hating on Benson (due to speculation she may have cheated on Delevingne with G-Eazy) to "please stop," adding, "You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be."

Again, neither G-Eazy nor Benson have directly addressed these dating rumors. That said, a source implied to People that they're more than just friends, but also keeping it super casual.

"It feels like just a fling for now," the source told People. "She's getting over a breakup."

It's pretty tough to keep up with G-Eazy's relationship status these days, but one thing seems clear. Over the last couple of months, his working relationship with Benson, which started on their "Creep" cover, has turned into something more during quarantine — whether that's a casual fling, a close friendship, or something more serious. Until there's any more clarity on his and Benson's budding relationship, though, let's all heed Delevingne's advice and "spread love, not hate."