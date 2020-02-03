Yes, the Chiefs may have won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, but the only topic I'm deeming worthy of discussion from Feb. 2 is whether or not G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion are dating. The two rappers sparked dating rumors with some PDA-packed posts on Eazy's Instagram account on Feb. 2. Some of the evidence may have been deleted from his account, but the memories will live on forever in my heart

The first post was a now-deleted video Eazy posted to his Stories of himself and Stallion getting, um, intimate with each other on a couch at what seems to be a house party. In the selfie video, Eazy seductively kisses Stallion's cheek four times. And I don't just mean a nice, polite kiss on the cheek like the one you'd greet your grandma or a platonic friend with. I mean extremely slow-moving, open-mouth kisses that have him pretty much inhaling her entire cheek. After the four incredibly sensual embraces, Stallion pans the camera lens downward to showcase her own body totally entangled with Eazy's. She has her leg draped over his lap and her arm wrapped around his neck as he grazes her face, neck, and chest with his hand. Wowza.

Erik Voake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Some diehard fans managed to capture the video and repost it onto Twitter for the world to enjoy:

While that video alone would've been enough reason to ship these two musicians, Eazy also gave his followers another piece of evidence: a post of Stallion with a very boyfriend-like caption. In the picture in question, Stallion is serving the camera a majorly sultry look while posing on a staircase. Eazy paired the picture with four blue hearts — which just so happens to be the same number of kisses he gave her, but that's neither here nor there. Luckily for all of us, Eazy did not delete this post.

There's no telling yet if these two just had off-the-charts chemistry on Super Bowl Sunday or if they're a legit couple. Here's to hoping they give fans more intel sometime soon.