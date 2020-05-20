To say fans aren't too pleased about Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's breakup would be a gross understatement. The fact that Ashley is rumored to be dating G-Eazy now definitely isn't helping matters. (Elite Daily previously reached out to her rep for comment on the dating rumors but didn't hear back.) Luckily, the actor's big sis has her back. Ashley Benson's sister Shaylene's Instagram Story from May 15 seemingly clapped back at the haters slamming Ashley and G-Eazy's maybe-relationship, and TBH, Shaylene has me more confused about this situation than ever.

In a selfie posted to her IG Story on May 15, the fitness instructor offered her thoughts on the criticism coming from Cashley stans. "Morning thought: people can be so mean on social media," Shaylene wrote. "It's really disappointing. Especially when they know nothing about you, the situation, or what you may be going through. My heart breaks for you sis. Ugh."

Shaylene later posted another IG Story to clarify her earlier statement. "Sometimes relationships end and speaking from experience, it's not necessarily your fault," she added. "Maybe its no ones fault! Maybe it's what the other person wanted and felt in their heart was the right thing to do for them. So at the end of the day, it was their choice not yours to end the relationship." Um... is Shaylene saying what I think she's saying?



Shaylene then referenced her sister's music collaboration with G-Eazy from when they covered Radiohead's "Creep" together in April. "...it's OK if you decide to heal through music and collaborate with other artists. And if a spark happens. It's not a crime when you're single," she wrote. "I mean a lot of people meet through working together and if there is a connection, great! Do what you want. It's no ones business."

A source for People did claim that Ashley and Cara split in early April, so the timeline Shaylene's suggesting would make sense, as G-Eazy posted their collaboration on his YouTube channel on April 21. But is she also suggesting that Ashley and G-Eazy's romance is legit? And that Cara instigated the breakup? I need further clarification, Shaylene!

Though Shaylene seems to feel there's a "spark" and a "connection" between her sister and the rapper, Ashley herself has seemingly denied the dating rumors. And while Cara hasn't commented on the rumors, she has taken to IG to defend her ex. "It's more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” the model wrote in an Insta Story on May 14. "To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don't know the truth, only her and I do and that's exactly how it should be." OK, that's fair, but Cara — if I promise not to tell anyone else, would you tell me the truth? LMK!