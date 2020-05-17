Ashley Benson is subtly weighing in on speculation she's rebounding with G-Eazy after reports surfaced that she ended things with Cara Delevingne. While she has yet to publicly confirm the breakup, the Pretty Little Liars actress' recent Instagram activity appears to confirm the split while shading talk she's since moved on with the "No Limit" rapper. Confusingly enough, Ashley Benson seemed to shut down G-Eazy dating rumors while implying they're just friends by liking a fan's post on Instagram just hours before they were seen locking lips in Los Angeles.

Fans have been speculating about the nature of Benson and G-Eazy's relationship ever since the pair were spotted running errands in LA together just one week ago. Since the duo previously collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," which G-Eazy shared on his YouTube page back on April 21, some fans — including an Instagram fan account for Benson and Delevingne — are still not convinced that there's anything romantic going on between the pair.

On Wednesday, May 13, fan account @iloveabcd20 shared a screenshot of a The Cut article about the dating rumors, writing, "You can't say they are dating just because of a like and some comments."

The account owner also shot down rumors that Benson and G-Eazy might have been romantically involved for some time now, adding, "Can't Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever."

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eagle-eyed followers noted that Benson appeared to back the sentiments in the post by liking it. It's the first time that the actress appeared to confirm that she had indeed called it quits with Delevingne. It also suggests that, contrary to speculation, there might not be a romance blossoming between Benson and G-Eazy after all. To make matters even more juicy, the article featured in the post ended with a pretty shady remark about G-Eazy, as the author wrote, "While rebounds are notoriously regrettable, imagine going from Cara Delevingne to G-Eazy. I simply cannot!" Hm, if Benson were dating G-Eazy, then why would she like a post saying something that shady about him?

Still, fans might want to take Benson's like with a grain of salt, considering that she was photographed kissing the rapper just one day later.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition, an inside source reportedly told People that Benson was rebounding with G-Eazy following her breakup with Delevingne, while emphasizing that it wasn't anything serious. "It feels like just a fling for now," the source said. "She's getting over a breakup."

Benson and G-Eazy have yet to publicly comment on these romance rumors, and from the look of things, it seems like they're happy to keep fans guessing about their status for the time being.