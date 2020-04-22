Ashley Benson is truly doing the most with her time in self-quarantine during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Benson has been showing off her personality and talents as she continues to provide her 21 million Instagram followers with priceless content from throwback pictures to hilarious TikTok videos. On Tuesday, April 21, she even showed off her gorgeous singing voice. Ashley Benson's cover of Radiohead's "Creep" with G-Eazy will give you chills, because it's just that good.

Benson and her girlfriend Cara Delevingne previously passed their time by recreating iconic Keeping Up With The Kardashians moments on TikTok, which had fans watching on repeat. Now it seems that Benson isn't just goofing around when it comes to practicing social distancing. G-Eazy surprised his fans with two cover songs on April 21 — The Beatles‘ “I’m So Tired” and Radiohead's “Creep” featuring Benson — and they were simply magic.

Of course, listeners were excited for G-Eazy's Beatles cover, but what really caught fans' attention was Benson's sultry vocals on his version of Radiohead's 1992 hit song. Benson's voice matched perfectly with the haunting lyrics of the iconic song, making it a must-listen. Check out Benson and G-Eazy's full "Creep" cover below.

G-Eazy on YouTube

Benson's cover of "Creep" showed off a different side of her singing voice, which was much different than her vocals in her 2019 song "Can't Wait" with Delevingne from their movie Her Smell.

Gunpowder & Sky on YouTube

G-Eazy was just as excited for the song with Benson as fans were, that he tweeted out the SoundCloud link with no explanation.

Hopefully this won't be the last fans hear Benson singing, because her voice is truly magic.

