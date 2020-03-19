While everyone is practicing social-distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, many are looking for fun and creative ways to keep themselves entertained. Some have turned to TikTok, like Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson. The actors are pretty good at making the most of the app. You'll see when you watch Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's TikTok recreating a Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene.

Benson recently joined TikTok and posted her first video on March 10. It seems like reenacting KUWTK clips is her jam. Five out of her 10 videos are KUWTK impressions.

On March 16, Benson enlisted her girlfriend Delevignge to join her in recreating a classic, hilarious conversation between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Kardashian tried to end a conversation using part of the alphabet.

In their video, Benson takes on the role of Kardashian and Delevingne is Disick.

“So are we cool? Like are we in agreement?” Delevingne lip-synced alongside a video of Disick.

“ABCDEFG I have to go,” Benson replied. "It’s just a phrase I like to use."

“Is that a real phrase?” Delevingne asked.

“It means the conversation is over. G … goodbye!” Benson finished.

At the time of publication the video has 1.7 million views. Impressive.

Benson is on a roll and seems to have a knack for choosing the perfect KUWTK scenes to reenact on TikTok. Her most popular video, at the time of publication, is of herself miming Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's memorable Candy Land fight. Catch Benson's version, which is at 3 million views, below.

Benson isn't the first celebrity to recreate legendary clips from KUWTK. The Jonas Brothers flawlessy reenacted one of the most memorable scenes in KUWTK history on Jan. 13.

In their video, the brothers imitated the hilarious moment when Kim burst into a room and hit her sister Khloé Kardashian with her purse. Even though the scene only takes two people, the trio figured out how to make the video come together perfectly with three of them. Check out the TikTok appropriately titled "Don't be rude" below.

TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving. Hopefully fans can get more of the Jonas Brothers and Benson's brilliant KUWTK TikToks. Cameos from Delevingne are always greatly appreciated.