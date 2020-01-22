The Jonas Brothers are the best thing to happen to TikTok and you can't tell me otherwise. The JoBros have been creating some incredibly funny, viral content, so trust me when I say their latest clip does not disappoint. You'll see when you watch this video of the Jonas Brothers recreating their first Camp Rock scene.

It's been 12 years since Camp Rock officially aired, but the Jonas Brothers are here to make sure you never forget it. On Jan. 21 they uploaded a frame-by-frame remake of their first iconic scene as Connect 3 — their Camp Rock alter egos.

“I don’t wanna waste my summer at some camp. I’m Shane Gray, for crying out loud,” Joe Jonas mimed in a wig that looked exactly like the long, straight hairstyle he used to sport for the DCOM.

“Hey man, you used to love this place. Three years ago, we were campers,” lip-synced Nick Jonas in a hilarious curly wig.

"Yeah man, this is where Connect 3, connected," Kevin Jonas said with the same amount of vigor he had in the original scene. He also wore a long wig and patterned scarf to truly transport viewers back to the moment. If you don't believe me, watch the Jonas Brothers' TikTok video:

Now watch the original clip:

MrsNickJonasIsHereHJ on YouTube

Overall, the Jonas Brother did an incredible job with the nostalgia-inducing post, right down to their totally 2000s outfits and unforgettable hair-dos.

The video was shared across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Many fans couldn't get over the brothers' ageless appearances.

"WHAT KIND OF WITCHCRAFT IS THAT @nickjonas LOOKS EXACTLY THE SAME!!" tweeted one fan.

"Is it just me or nothing has changed? Feels like I'm watching the Camp Rock Guys you're legends!! Keep doing these tiktoks... " wrote another fan.

The Jonas Brothers are definitely having their share of fun on TikTok. This video comes just a week after the Jonas Brothers flawlessly recreated an iconic scene from a 2008 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Jan. 13. Kim Kardashian bursts into a room and hits her sister Khloé Kardashian with her purse.

The Jonas Brothers seem to have a knack for TikTok content creation. In the small chance they ever decide to give music a break, it looks like they could have a promising future on TikTok.