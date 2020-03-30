After spending almost a decade together as a group, BTS considers each other family, and that's evident whenever they call each other "brother." If you ever doubt how close they are, just look at their music. The guys named their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 to not only represent their seven years as a group, but also as a tribute to each of their seven unique members. BTS obviously loves each other, but they don't spend every waking moment together. Just like other families, each member has their own circle of friends they hang out with every once in a while when they have extra free time. BTS' friends outside of the group are just as talented as them because many also come from the entertainment industry themselves.

As you can tell from BTS' interviews and BangtanTV clips, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are social butterflies. Their charming personalities instantly pull in everyone they meet, and that's why, after every event they attend, you'll see so many celebrities posting photos with them on social media. It's only natural that, over time, BTS developed friendships with so many of their famous peers after seeing them so frequently.

Since BTS has a lot of celebrity friends, here are 10 you absolutely need to know about.

1. Jackson Wang

GOT7's Jackson Wang and RM have a lot in common, so it only makes sense they eventually became friends. Apart from the fact they're both members of huge K-Pop groups, Wang and RM were both born in 1994.

In a September 2019 interview with the Zach Sang Show, Wang explained how their friendship started. "[RM] and I go all the way back to when we were trainees. I was a trainee at JYP, and he was a trainee from Big Hit. We met through a friend, and he is the same age as me," he said, adding the two complement each other well. "I goof off often, and I joke around. I’m more aggressive. RM is pretty calm, and he is very smart. He doesn’t talk too much, but whatever he says, it just feels right."

2. Lee Yi Kyung

While appearing on the Korean television program Radio Star, Welcome to Waikiki actor Lee revealed he and Jin studied together at the same school. They lost touch after Jin debuted as a singer with BTS, but they eventually reunited at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards and became close again.

3. Max Schneider

Suga and Schneider have been giving each other shoutouts on social media since 2017, but they didn't meet each other until Schneider's Seoul concert this past January.

After their meetup, the singer called Suga his "new brother" on Twitter and the two reunited weeks later at a Lakers game, sparking collaboration rumors.

4. Becky G

Following their meetup at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, J-Hope and Becky G quickly became friends. They soon bonded over their mutual love for DJ Webstar and Young B's "Chicken Noodle Soup," and collaborated on a remix of the track.

5. Sungwoon

Jimin's friendship with Wanna One's Sungwoon is the sweetest. Whenever either of them drops a new song, the other never fails to show support for their friend online. Jimin and Sungwoon are so close, they even call each other and casually say "I love you."

6. Park Seo-Joon

V and Seo Joon have been close ever since they starred in the 2016 Korean drama Hwarang together. During BTS' extended break in 2019, V visited his friend to "work out" alongside him, and just months later, he released "Sweet Night" for Seo Joon's Netflix show, Itaewon Class.

7. Choi Woo-shik

V, Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Peak Boy, and Choi are known together as the "Wooga Squad." Fans created the nickname for them after the guys captioned their posts together, "wooga wooga" (it's likely an inside joke). While V met Seo Joon and Hyung Sik on the set of Hwarang, he met Choi and Peak Boy through Seo Joon.

Fans always gush about how talented they all are, and if you're wondering why Choi looks so familiar, that's because he starred in the four-time-Oscar-winning film Parasite.

8. Seventeen’s Mingyu

Just like how RM and Wang bonded over being the same age, Jungkook and Seventeen's Mingyu connected the same way. They were both born in 1997, making them "97 liners," along with their peers like Yugyeom from GOT7 and Eunwoo from ASTRO. The squad gets together once in a while to share a meal, sending all their fans into a frenzy online.

9. GOT7'S Yugyeom

There's more than one friendship between BTS and GOT7 because Jungkook is also close with Yugyeom. Besides being 97 liners, the stars are also the "maknaes" (youngest members) of their respective groups.

10. Erik Nam

Shortly after debuting in 2013, BTS appeared on Nam's talk show After School Club, and they've been friends ever since. As Nam is also a singer, he covers BTS' songs whenever he gets the chance. Most recently, Nam covered Jungkook's "Euphoria" and you can listen to it below. In August 2019, Nam even tagged along with Jimin to Alec Benjamin's concert in Korea.

Many of BTS' friends outside of the group come from the entertainment industry, too. Their titles range from presenters and actors to singers, but one thing they all have in common is they're mega-talented. Do yourself a favor and check out each of their projects because they're so worth it.