Fresh off the release of Map of the Soul: 7, BTS' V shared an original song called "Sweet Night" for the hit JTBC/Netflix series Itaewon Class. Over the years, V released self-composed tracks like "Scenery" and "Winter Bear," so fans were excited to see how "Sweet Night" fit into the mix. Finally, the track hit streaming platforms on March 13, and fans were taken aback at how beautiful it sounds. Reading BTS' V's "Sweet Night" lyrics only made them appreciate the song even more.

Itaewon Class, which is based on a webtoon of the same name, stars Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, and Kwon Nara. ARMYs know V and Seo Joon's friendship goes back years. The pair met in 2016 and became close while working together on the 2016 Korean drama Hwarang. Ever since then, V and Seo Joon have continously supported each other's projects. For example, after BTS dropped their "ON" music video on Feb. 21, Seo Joon immediately encouraged all his followers to go check out the video. Now, weeks since its release, V is supporting his friend's show with an original song.

V wrote a special review of the song in the track's YouTube description, gushing over how much he loves Itaewon Class and how he was honored to partake in the OST. "I first knew about ITAEWON CLASS through the webtoon years ago, and I remember having fun reading it while also learning valuable lessons," he wrote. "In particular, I really liked the character, Park Sae Roy, who left a deep impression on me, and I was very happy to see one of my favorite and close hyung playing this character. I am very thankful to be able to participate in this wonderful drama with my self-composed song. I hope many people will show this song lots of love."

Check out V's hard work below.

VLENDING 블렌딩 on YouTube

If you're loving the song already, wait until you read its lyrics below.

VERSE 1

On my pillow

Can't get me tired

Sharing my fragile truth

That I still hope the door is open

’Cause the window opened one time with you and me

Now my forever's falling down

Wondering if you'd want me now

CHORUS

How could I know

One day I’d wake up feeling more

But I had already reached the shore

Guess we were ships in the night

Night, night

(Aaaah, aaaah, aaaah, aaaaha)

We were ships in the night

Night, night

VERSE 2

I'm wondering are you my best friend

Feels like a river's rushing through my mind

I wanna ask you if this is all just in my head

My heart is pounding tonight I wonder

If you are too good to be true

And would it be alright if I

Pulled you closer

CHORUS

How could I know

One day I'd wake up feeling more

But I had already reached the shore

Guess we were ships in the night

Night, night

(Aaaah, aaaah, aaaah, aaaaha)

We were ships in the night

Night, night