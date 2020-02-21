To go along with their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, BTS dropped their "ON" music video, and it's been met with positive reactions from fans and celebrities alike. BTS V's two famous friends Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon watched the video as soon as it came out, and they had nothing but praise for V. Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon's reactions to BTS' "ON" music video are so supportive, and you need to read what they said.

The BTS ARMY knows V is a social butterfly, since he easily makes friends with everyone he meets. Apart from his fellow BTS members, some of V's closest friends are Parasite star Choi Woo Shik, K-drama star Park Seo Joon, singer and actor Park Hyungsik, and singer PeakBoy. Together, the five friends are known as the "Wooga Squad." The group was first brought together by Seo Joon, after he, V, and Hyungsik starred in the 2016 Korean drama Hwarang together.

The squad is constantly giving each other shout outs on social media whenever one of them drops another project or reaches a huge accomplishment. For example, when Parasite took home four awards at the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9, V congratulated Woo Shik on his massive achievements.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, two weeks since then, Woo Shik returned the favor by congratulating V on BTS' "ON" music video release. Of course, he couldn't do so without poking fun at his friend in the process. On Instagram, the star posted a screenshot of V from the music video and gushed over his friend's gorgeous visuals. "🕺🏻💃🏻sexy ... too much to handle...," Woo Shik captioned the photo.

Seo Joon posted the same photo to his own Instagram, writing, "Amazing every time no more surprising every time," according to a fan translation.

Soon afterward, all the Wooga Squad members showed V some love on Instagram. Similar to Woo Shik, Hyungsik complimented V's visuals in the "ON" music video. "It's just art now," he wrote.

Finally, Peakboy simply wrote, "Oh my god," alongside V's picture.

V has the most supportive friends ever, and their posts are making fans wish for another Wooga Squad reunion.