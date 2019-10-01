There is a reason why the BTS ARMY calls BTS' RM, "President Namjoon." Being BTS' leader, RM has a way with words that will surely leave an impression on you. Take his United Nations speech, for example. In September 2018, RM spoke at the U.N.'s 73rd General Assembly and he delivered such a memorable speech that the BTS ARMY is still quoting a year later. The BTS ARMY loves RM so much and if you ask them what kind of guy RM is, they would tell you that RM has such a positive aura around him that it's contagious. That definitely sounds like the kind of people you want in your life, right? GOT7's Jackson Wang has been friends with RM for years, and Jackson Wang's quote about BTS' RM basically confirms how amazing RM is.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the Zach Sang Show uploaded a nearly 40-minute interview with Jackson Wang. With the video being almost 40 minutes, Zach Sang and Jackson Wang talked about a lot of different topics, like Wang's solo career, his work with GOT7, and his friendship with BTS' RM.

In the interview, Wang opened up about he became friends with RM. He said, "[RM] and I go all the way back to when we were trainees. I was a trainee at JYP, and he was a trainee from Big Hit. We met through a friend, and he is the same age as me.”

Wang added that he and RM are two very different people. He explained, "I goof off often, and I joke around. I’m more aggressive. RM is pretty calm, and he is very smart. He doesn’t talk too much, but whatever he says, it just feels right. He’s like the conclusion to me.”

Wow, I think Jackson Wang described RM perfectly. "Whatever he says, it just feels right," is spot on about RM and the BTS ARMY agrees.

HERE'S HOW THE BTS ARMY REACTED TO JACKSON WANG'S QUOTES ABOUT RM:

I feel you, I feel you. Jackson Wang and RM's friendship is everything.

If that wasn't all, Wang also revealed that he goes to RM for advice often. He said, "When I run into problems, I'll wait for an hour, and then he'll tell me, he'll sum up everything and give me a good conclusion."

Wang said that RM tells him, "You know what you should do? You should do this, this, and this.”

He then added, “I don’t call him RM. I call him Namjoon.”

OK, stop. That is the cutest thing ever. But Wang's compliments about RM don't stop there. He also said, “They [BTS] are really hard-working, and RM is really, really hard-working, and he has a lot of pressure because he is the leader of the group. Because of his personality, I feel like everything that he does or BTS does just feels right. They’re very talented, and they think ahead.”

You can watch Jackson Wang's full interview with the Zach Sang Show below. (He starts talking about RM at the 34:05 mark!)

Zach Sang Show on YouTube

Jackson Wang will be releasing his first full-length solo album, Mirrors, sometime this fall, so make sure to look out for it!