From mid-August to mid-September, BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all temporarily went their separate ways so they can each take a much-needed vacation. During that time, Big Hit Entertainment provided fans with plenty of BTS content to make it feel like BTS wasn't away for long. But now that BTS is back together, fans discovered that while the guys were on break, they all filmed individual vlogs so fans can be filled in on what the guys did while on vacation. BTS is too good for this world. They didn't have to do that. I mean, they were on vacation. BTS' hard work needs to be appreciated, so here are the 14 best moments from BTS' vacation videos.

1. SUGA SHOWING OFF HIS "GUMMY SMILE"

The BTS ARMY is in love with Suga's sweet "gummy smile," so when they saw Suga flash his smile towards the end of his vlog, fans couldn't help but swoon over the BTS member.

2. SUGA GETTING SOME MUCH-NEEDED REST

BTS has been working non-stop ever since they debuted, so the BTS ARMY was happy to hear that BTS would be going on vacation this summer. When fans saw Suga taking a nap in his vlog, they were so glad to see him finally relaxing.

3. J-HOPE DANCING TO "CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP"

Even though J-Hope was on vacation, he flew to LA to film his "Chicken Noodle Soup" music video with Becky G. J-Hope practiced the song's choreography in his totel room to make sure he nailed his part in the video.

4. J-HOPE'S "HOBI" SOUND EFFECT

Throughout his vlog, J-Hope put in a cute sound effect that said "Hobi" whenever the video transitioned to another scene. To make the whole thing even more adorable, the sound effect was paired with tiny emojis.

5. RM RIDING HIS BIKE

RM's whole vlog was so aesthetically pleasing. One of the best parts was when RM rode his bike throughout Vienna while his song "Forever Rain" played in the background.

6. RM ENJOYING A BEAUTIFUL SUNSET IN VENICE

RM's whole vlog was really so beautifully done, especially the scene of RM looking at the pink sunset behind him in Venice.

7. JIN'S HAPPY FACE WHEN HE FINALLY CAUGHT A FISH

Jin's entire vlog consisted of him trying to catch a fish, so when he finally did, he was so happy.

8. JIN AND SUGA EATING TOGETHER

Jin and Suga filmed their vlogs on the same day, so it was cool to see each of their individual perspectives during their time together. In Jin's vlog, he showed himself eating right beside Suga and the whole scene was so cute.

9. V "WORKING OUT" WITH HIS FRIENDS

It was so amazing to see V hanging out with his friends Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peak Boy in his vlog. The funniest part was the "workout" scene because nobody was actually working out besides Park Seo Joon. Hilarious!

10. V CUDDLING WITH TANNIE

The BTS ARMY can never get enough of V spending time with his dog, Yeontan!

11. JIMIN ALL SMILEY IN HAWAII

While in Hawaii, Jimin took some time to talk directly to fans. He looked so happy in the video and the best part was him constantly flashing his infectious smile for the BTS ARMY to see.

12. JIMIN'S SWEET MESSAGE FOR BTS AND THE BTS ARMY

At the end of his vlog, Jimin wrote a thoughtful message for his fellow BTS members and his fans. The message read, "This was a holiday where I thought a lot about you guys and the members. One again, I sincerely thank you for coming into my life. ARMY and the members. I love you."

13. JUNGKOOK WORKING OUT WITH LONG HAIR

As if seeing Jungkook working out wasn't amazing enough already, the best part was seeing him work out while also showing off his long hair.

14. JUNGKOOK LOOKING SO HAPPY

Jungkook smiled so much in his vlog, and the BTS ARMY loved seeing it every time.

The whole point of BTS' vacation videos was so they could enjoy time with friends and family, as well as spend time on activities other than performing, so it was cool to see that they did just that.

These were just 14 of the best moments from BTS' vacation videos, but I suggest you hope on over to BTS' YouTube channel to see the entirety of their vlogs. Trust me, they're all worth the watch!