All Of BTS' Jungkook's Solo Songs Perfectly Capture His Growth As An Artist

If you go back and listen to BTS' discography from their debut single, "No More Dream," all the way to their latest, "ON," you'll hear the group's sound, concept, and overall message evolve along with the guys' evolution through gained experience in both their careers and personal lives. Each of their records has a special story to tell, but what they all have in common is they help make ARMYs feel less alone about situations happening in their own lives. After all, the members of BTS are going through major life changes, just like you or me, and their songs explore them. For example, Jungkook's experience as BTS' youngest member has inspired his music. All of BTS' Jungkook's solo songs reflect how much he's grown through the years, so if you want to see how he has evolved, you need to check out his work.

Every once in a while, BTS shares solo songs with fans in order to showcase a certain member's unique style, talents, and message. Sometimes, they're part of BTS' albums, and, at other times, the tracks are part of the guys' solo mixtapes.

RM, Suga, and J-Hope have each dropped mixtapes, and rumor has it Jungkook is next in line to release one. Since he hasn't revealed when he'll drop it, fans can appreciate the solo songs he's shared with them so far, which could offer an idea of what his debut solo mixtape could sound like.

2016: "Begin"

BTS began releasing solo songs with the arrival of their 2016 album Wings. In their album preview show from that year, Jungkook explained his solo track "Begin" is about his journey of leaving his hometown of Busan to join BTS in Seoul.

As a 15-year-old who was trying to figure out his future, the song's lyrics reflect the feelings of self-doubt Jungkook experienced. "When I was 15 years old, I had nothing. The world was too big and I was small," he sings on "Begin."

Although he once felt alone, that all changed when he met RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. "Love you my brother, I’ve got brothers. I discovered emotions, I became me," he sings later on the track.

2018: "Euphoria"

Jungkook was initially hesitant to take a leap of faith in "Begin," but in "Euphoria," he can see his dreams are closer than ever before and, this time, he's not afraid to reach for them first. On the track, he sings,

My surroundings are getting more and more transparent. I hear the far away ocean. Across the dream, over the horizon, I’m going to the place that’s getting clearer. Take my hands now. You are the cause of my euphoria.

It's likely ARMYs are Jungkook's "euphoria" because they helped him achieve all his goals.

2019: "Decalcomania"

Jungkook gave fans a sneak peek at his solo work outside of his work with BTS when he dropped "Decalcomania" on his 22nd birthday in August 2019.

Fans were surprised to hear Jungkook sing entirely in English in an entirely new style than what they were used to, and appreciated his gorgeous lyricism.

While he only released about a minute of the track, the lyrics hint the song is about the different sides of Jungkook — the "perfect" side of Jungkook people see on screen, and the more vulnerable version he knows on the inside.

When I see you smile in the screen, you’re good at everything, you’re just perfect / Feels like I’ve never been you / Do you even see me, do you know who I am, or how do I look now? You don't like me like that

Fans suspect "Decalcomania" will be one of the tracks that feature on Jungkook's upcoming mixtape.

February 2020: "My Time"

Jungkook starts "My Time," which he helped compose with RM and other writers, by expressing his disbelief over already being an adult. He compares his life to a "movie" and admits he sometimes feels like life is going too fast for him and he doesn't always have time to sit back and reflect on everything he's achieved so far.

"All over the world rock on, I made my own lotto, but is it too fast There're traces of losses. Don't know what to do with, am I livin' this right?" Jungkook sings.

Despite all his success, Jungkook still expresses a bit of uncertainty for the future in "My Time." He doesn't know where he's going, exactly, but he'll try to enjoy the ride with fans as much as possible.

June 2020: "Still With You"

Jungkook also helped compose "Still With You," which reads like a love letter to ARMYs. In the song, which he released as a surprise for fans for FESTA, Jungkook says he knows ARMYs will always be there for him and reassures them they can always count on him, too, singing:

Smiling together/ Crying together/ Maybe these simple emotions were everything to me/ Someday if I meet you again, I will look you in the eye and tell you, "I missed you"

While each of Jungkook's solo songs is different, they all have a few things in common: They reflect on his past, present, and future, and on how he knows — no matter what he is experiencing in life — he'll always have ARMYs by his side.