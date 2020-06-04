BTS has dedicated so many songs to their fans through the years and now ARMYs can add one more to that list because Jungkook's new solo song "Still With You" is about his never-ending love for them. BTS' Jungkook's "Still With You" lyrics show nothing can break his bond with ARMY — even time. Knowing the message behind the lyrics will make you so emotional.

If you listen to BTS' discography, you'll discover their songs not only belong to various genres, but they also include diverse messages. From singing about their personal experiences with mental health and their rise to fame, to the societal pressures youth face today, BTS has tackled so many different topics in their lyrics.

One recurring theme in BTS' music is their gratitude toward fans for helping them achieve their dreams. "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" and "Moon" are just some of the songs about their love for ARMY in Map of the Soul: 7, released in February.

With BTS' seven-year-anniversary of their debut coming up on June 13, they had to give fans a special gift as thanks for their support all these years.

On June 4, they released "Still With You" on SoundCloud for fans to enjoy for free. The song is performed by Jungkook and reads like a letter to fans. In the track, Jungkook promises no matter how much time passes, his love for ARMY will never fade. In order to make sure fans know "Still With You" is for them, Jungkook even wrote "thankyouarmy2020" in the song's SoundCloud URL.

Listen to the track below.

"Still With You" sounds so beautiful and it has ARMYs in their feels. In case you haven't done so already, you can read its moving lyrics below.

Your low voice that brushes past me

Please say my name just one more time

I'm standing under the frozen sky glow

But step by step I'll walk towards you

Still with you

Dark room, not a single light

I shouldn't be used to it

But I am

The sound of air conditioner

Humming quietly

If I can't even have this [sound]

I think I'll fall apart for real

Laughing together, crying together

Seems like these pure emotions

Were everything to me

One day

When I meet you again

I'll look into your eyes and say

I missed you

In the once ecstatic memories

Rain falls even if I dance alone

When this fog clears away

I'll run [to you] with dripping feet

Hug me then

That moon looks lonely

The night sky seems to be crying brightly

Though I know the morning would come eventually

I still wanted to linger in your sky like the stars

The days, those moments

If I had known it would turn out like this

I would have kept more of it

One day

When I meet you again

I'll look into your eyes and say

I missed you

In the once ecstatic memories

Rain falls even if I dance alone

When this fog clears away

I'll run [to you] with dripping feet

Hug me then

Behind faint smiles looking at me

I'll draw beautiful purple light

Our steps might not match

But I want to walk this path with you

Still with you

Just like how Jungkook promises to always love ARMY, fans promise their love for BTS will never go away, either.