What Do BTS' Jungkook's "Still With You" Lyrics Mean In English? It's A Love Letter To ARMYs
BTS has dedicated so many songs to their fans through the years and now ARMYs can add one more to that list because Jungkook's new solo song "Still With You" is about his never-ending love for them. BTS' Jungkook's "Still With You" lyrics show nothing can break his bond with ARMY — even time. Knowing the message behind the lyrics will make you so emotional.
If you listen to BTS' discography, you'll discover their songs not only belong to various genres, but they also include diverse messages. From singing about their personal experiences with mental health and their rise to fame, to the societal pressures youth face today, BTS has tackled so many different topics in their lyrics.
One recurring theme in BTS' music is their gratitude toward fans for helping them achieve their dreams. "We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal" and "Moon" are just some of the songs about their love for ARMY in Map of the Soul: 7, released in February.
With BTS' seven-year-anniversary of their debut coming up on June 13, they had to give fans a special gift as thanks for their support all these years.
On June 4, they released "Still With You" on SoundCloud for fans to enjoy for free. The song is performed by Jungkook and reads like a letter to fans. In the track, Jungkook promises no matter how much time passes, his love for ARMY will never fade. In order to make sure fans know "Still With You" is for them, Jungkook even wrote "thankyouarmy2020" in the song's SoundCloud URL.
Listen to the track below.
"Still With You" sounds so beautiful and it has ARMYs in their feels. In case you haven't done so already, you can read its moving lyrics below.
Your low voice that brushes past me
Please say my name just one more time
I'm standing under the frozen sky glow
But step by step I'll walk towards you
Still with you
Dark room, not a single light
I shouldn't be used to it
But I am
The sound of air conditioner
Humming quietly
If I can't even have this [sound]
I think I'll fall apart for real
Laughing together, crying together
Seems like these pure emotions
Were everything to me
One day
When I meet you again
I'll look into your eyes and say
I missed you
In the once ecstatic memories
Rain falls even if I dance alone
When this fog clears away
I'll run [to you] with dripping feet
Hug me then
That moon looks lonely
The night sky seems to be crying brightly
Though I know the morning would come eventually
I still wanted to linger in your sky like the stars
The days, those moments
If I had known it would turn out like this
I would have kept more of it
One day
When I meet you again
I'll look into your eyes and say
I missed you
In the once ecstatic memories
Rain falls even if I dance alone
When this fog clears away
I'll run [to you] with dripping feet
Hug me then
Behind faint smiles looking at me
I'll draw beautiful purple light
Our steps might not match
But I want to walk this path with you
Still with you
Just like how Jungkook promises to always love ARMY, fans promise their love for BTS will never go away, either.