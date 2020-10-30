8 Easy Halloween Costumes For Redheads You'll Wish You Thought Of Sooner

Natural or not, it can be hard to find an easy Halloween costume for red hair. Since only about less that 2% of the global population has red hair, there isn't an abundance of characters that feature the unique color. But that doesn't mean you should have to hide your luscious fiery hair under a hot, scratchy wig. Instead, peep some of these easy Halloween costume for redheads you can choose from for the ultimate, no-stress look.

There are some classic costumes you've probably done before, maybe even more than once, like Ariel from The Little Mermaid or Ginny Weasley from the Harry Potter series. And while they're classic redhead characters, you can shake things up a bit this year, even though you won't be celebrating the way you're used to. In fact, a fun costume may be the only normal thing about your Halloween in 2020, so it's paramount to getting yourself into the spooky mood you know and love.

I gathered up a couple redhead costumes you've seen before that are trending again, and some new ones you might not have even thought of yet. If you want to spend your Oct. 31 in the fieriest way possible, give these super easy redhead Halloween costumes a spin.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Hot Cheeto

Courtesy of Cheetos

I, personally, have wanted to be a Hot Cheeto for Halloween for a few years now, but I never get my life together quickly enough to pull it off. If you own any red dresses or a flaming shirt, you can use those to build your costume. However, you could also really go for it with Rage On's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Dress ($75, Rage On).

Daphne Blake from Scooby Doo

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Daphne Blake has been a redhead icon since childhood, but TikTok has totally brought back all of the mystery gang in a big way. So, you may also want to resurrect this costume. You can recreate it at home with a purple dress and green scarf or buy the whole look from a costume store.

Ziggy Stardust

Brian Gove/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A new David Bowie biopic is coming out on Nov. 25, so this Halloween is a great time to pay homage to one of the artist's most iconic albums: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust. This look does require some makeup skills (you definitely want to include the lightning bolt look), but that just makes it all the more fun to do. There are a lot of different Bowie-inspired outfits you could pull this look off with, but I think leather pants are a must.

Misty from Pokemon

Courtesy of US Mad Al District

You can easily source everything you need for a Misty costume from your own dresser drawers. All you need is a yellow tank top, jean shorts, and red suspenders.

Queen Maeve from The Boys

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Queen Maeve is such a bad*ss, and if you want to feel your most powerful, you should definitely channel this superhero on Halloween night. A metallic or leather corset and matching miniskirt will make the costume easily recognizable, but the tiara headband really sells it.

Quinn Morgendorffer from Daria

Courtesy of ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks

I deeply love Daria, and Quinn has a special place in my heart. Her love of fashion, popularity, and dating multiple boys at once is iconic, and her look is super easy to pull together at the last minute. This fashion club member usually sports a pink crop top and jeans. Since it was the '90s, they were definitely low-rise jeans, but that's a pass for me.

Raspberry White Claw

You and your friends can all go as different White Claw flavors, though you obviously get dibs on raspberry. You can snag Big Dog Shirts' White Claw Raspberry T Shirt ($15, Big Dog Shirts) and keep your favorite beverage on hand for a responsibly boozy Halloween.

Chucky

Courtesy of Rogue Pictures

I've actually never seen a Chucky movie before, but this demonic, little doll is instantly recognizable, even to me. This killer wears overalls and a striped sweater, which, if you don't already have it in your closet, will quickly become a staple piece post-Halloween.