Here's When You Might Expect To See Riverdale Season 5 On Netflix

It’s been a long and winding road to get here, but we’ve finally reached the end of Riverdale Season 5. After a delayed season premiere thanks to pandemic-related scheduling issues and a little break this summer, the Riverdale Season 5 finale airs Wednesday, Oct. 6 on The CW. If you haven’t been watching this season, or you’re just excited for a chance to re-watch the whole season straight through, you’re probably wondering when it’ll arrive on Netflix. Here’s what you need to know to look out for Riverdale Season 5 on the streamer.

The first four seasons of Riverdale are currently available on Netflix, but fans will have to wait a little bit for a Netflix marathon viewing of Season 5. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date for Riverdale Season 5 yet, but fans can use the schedule of past season releases to make an educated guess about this upcoming one. Riverdale Season 4 arrived on Netflix about a week after the Season 4 finale on The CW in May 2020. If Season 5 follows the same pattern, then fans can expect to see the latest Riverdale episodes hit Netflix in mid-October 2021.

The CW

Most of Season 5 of Netflix takes place seven years after Archie and his friends graduated from Riverdale High. The main cast of characters grew up and ventured out into the real world, but, of course, Riverdale always pulls everyone back in. The grown-up Riverdale gang returned to save the town (when does it *not* need saving?) and embarked on a series of dark adventures trying to track down a potential serial killer.

After Season 5 wraps up, fans won’t have to wait too long to pick back up with Season 6. The new season premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Decider that Season 6 will focus a lot more on the core relationships of the series, saying, “I will say that we’re definitely picking up on a lot of the emotional relationship stories in Season 6. So, a lot of the friendships and relationships and redefinition of relationships that we get to at the end of Season 5 [will] continue into Season 6.” Fans can catch up with all those major Riverdale relationships when Season 5 hits Netflix.