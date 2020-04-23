15 Best White Claw Slushie Recipes To Upgrade Happy Hour

TikTokers have given almost every food a makeover, and there’s one that’s perfect for when you want to give your go-to hard seltzer an upgrade. Yep, I’m talking about slushies made with White Claw, and there are so many combos to try for a fruity twist on your standard seltzer. To see what it’s all about, check out these 15 White Claw slushie recipes on TikTok.

From the viral dalgona coffee trend to feta pasta, TikTok is always bringing it in the recipe department. Sometimes the recipes are a little involved, but this slushie recipe is one of the simpler ones, and there are so many ways to customize it. If you're 21 years or older, you can enjoy these White Claw slushie recipes that only require a few ingredients and are easy to make at home.

For these White Claw slushie recipes, you'll only need a can of White Claw hard seltzer, fresh or frozen fruit, additional liquor (if you want), and a blender or a processor like a Nutribullet or a Ninja. It's unclear where the White Claw slushie trend first began, but it appears to have surfaced as far back as late March 2020. As of June 22, 2021, the #whiteclawslushie tag on TikTok has 1.3 million views. If you're ready to try your hand at one of these slushie recipes, grab your White Claw out of the fridge and get prepared to mix.

1. Raspberry White Claw Slushie

This recipe came from TikToker @mizzike. To make this slushie, start with half of a large glass of ice. Next, add one can of White Claw Raspberry. Then, measure one shot of vodka. Pour in some ginger ale to taste and add in a handful of raspberries before blending it all together.

2. Strawberry-Raspberry Boozy Slushie

This one adds some strawberry to the mix. TikToker @shelbystone posted this recipe that calls for a mason jar full of ice, a helping of whole strawberries (she uses frozen), two cans of White Claw Raspberry, and vodka. She doesn't specify the amount of vodka, but it looks to be about a shot or two. Finally, mix it all up in a blender.

3. Mango White Claw Slushie

This recipe from @brendapalafox5 mixes White Claw Mango with about a glass of ice and some frozen mango pieces. Next, add a sweetener such as agave syrup and top it off with two shots of vodka and blend. The video shows it served a rimmed glass what looks like Tajin for a spicy kick.

4. Pineapple-Raspberry White Claw Slushie

This taste of summer comes from @hurtangell. Get out your blender and add about a cup of ice. Next, put in some frozen pineapple pieces and pour in a half a can of White Claw Raspberry. Mix that together until it's blended. Pour it in a glass, and set aside.

Then, blend another cup of ice and add frozen raspberries this time, along with the rest of your White Claw Raspberry. Pour this mixture on top of your pineapple mix and you get a pretty two-toned boozy slushie.

5. White Claw Berry Lemonade Slushie

TikTok user @cortneywilkins posted this genius hack for lemonade stans. Blend together ice, a cup of lemonade, a cup of frozen berry mix, and two cans of White Claw Raspberry. Her video makes enough for at least two people, because White Claw slushies call for a drinking buddy.

6. Watermelon-Lemon-Strawberry Slushie

This recipe from @skylartilton uses a blend of White Claw Watermelon, White Claw Lemon, and fresh strawberries. Mix that together with ice and some vodka of your choice and it's ready to go.

7. White Claw & Wine Slushie

TikToker @eeeetheless took it up a notch and combined mixed berries, ice, White Claw Raspberry, and red wine together for a sangria-style White Claw slushie. This could even work with a light red wine, a rosé or a sweet white, so go ahead and experiment.

8. Peach Mango White Claw Slushie

TikToker @jessicadee59 posted this easy recipe. Take one can of White Claw Mango, one cup of frozen peaches, a touch of honey to sweeten, and blend it together. Rim your glass with Tajin and pour in the mixture to enjoy.

9. Strawberry Agave White Claw Slushie

TikTok user @ash_lur posted this recipe of an extra sweet slushie. All you’ll need is ice, two White Claws, two shots of vodka, frozen strawberries, and plenty of agave to finish it off before blending it all together.

10. Mixed Fruit White Claw Slushie

You can put an extra fruity spin on your usual White Claw with this recipe by TikToker @sincerelymaddie6. You’ll need to add some frozen mixed fruit into a blender, and then add vodka, White Claw, and ice.

11. Ginger Ale Raspberry White Claw Slushie

For this recipe, which was shared by TikToker @rustygarbarge, you’ll need to add ice, White Claw, two shots of vodka, ginger ale, and some raspberries before you blend it up into a pink slushie.

12. Green White Claw Slushie

For a refreshing sip, you’ll want to check out this Green White Claw Slushie, which was shared by the @recipes TikTok account. Pour some Lime White Claw into a blender. Then add a quarter cup of fresh mint, half a cup of cucumber, and ice before blending it. After you pour the concoction into a cup, you can garnish it with mint and a slice of cucumber.

13. Rocket White Claw Slushie

The Rocket White Claw Slushie by TikToker @nokeynokestar features Mango White Claw, ice, and piña colada blended together. Add strawberry syrup and drizzle it over your cup before pouring in the blended concoction. Finally, pour in some blue raspberry mix.

14. Açai Cranberry White Claw Slushie

For a tropical twist, check out this açai cranberry White Claw Slushie by TikToker @francescasofiaa12. Add açai puree, White Claw, cranberry juice, and ice together and then blend.

15. Spicy Mango White Claw Slushie

Add some heat to your next sip with this recipe by TikToker @thecommunalfeast. Add pieces of mango, lime juice, White Claw, and vodka into a blender. Then, add in a few slices of a jalapeño pepper before blending the spicy concoction all together.

These recipes all use White Claw, but you can probably substitute any brand of hard or non-alcoholic seltzer with similar fruit flavors to make any of the sips work, so give whatever you have on hand a try. Who knows? You might just create the next TikTok trend.