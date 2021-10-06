These 5 Last-Minute Couples Costume Ideas Use Items You Already Own

Much to everyone’s surprise, Halloween is nearly here.... Even though I am pretty sure yesterday was Labor Day. But between you and me, I don’t have the time or energy to spend countless hours scrolling Pinterest looking for the perfect couples costume to wear with my partner. Luckily, so much has happened in pop culture this year, which provides endless fodder for Halloween inspiration. Whether you devoured Love Island in practically one sitting or became a fangirl for The Haunting of Bly Manor, there are plenty of ways to dress up using pieces of clothing you probably have hanging in your closet right now.

Even if you don’t know what your plans are for partying the night away on Halloween, there is still plenty of time to make sure your fit is ready for the ‘gram. Between replicating the iconic Kravis outfit, or cozying up in a Rihanna-inspired quilt, finding the perfect couples costume doesn’t need to be stressful. If you need some help, check out these five ideas guaranteed to win the best costume of the night.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Love Island Contestants

Before we get into who our favorite Love Island couples are and why it’s obviously Millie and Liam, I think we can all agree that what really makes this show great is the over-the-top festival fashion that all the contestants wear to lounge around the pool. Between the teeniest of swimsuits with a full beat to the most vibrant of ultra-short shorts, there are so many ways to make this costume your own. Either way, you are sure to look fit AF. Crack on.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky At The Met Gala

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

As if they weren’t already iconic enough, our favorite music duo showed up to this year’s Met Gala totally in love while looking as if they had just rolled out of bed. If you’re looking for love in a cozy place (see what I did there?) then all you need to replicate this look are a few quilts or blankets and a beanie.

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Dani & Jamie

Netflix

You don’t need a closet stocked with cool vintage finds to replicate Dani and Jamie’s 1980s style. Pull out your denim, stare longingly into your partner’s eyes, and there you go — you look like The Haunting of Bly Manor’s ghost lovers. Just do yourself a favor and, uh, try to stay away from any bodies of water.

Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s Time Cover

Time

This Halloween, put on your philanthropy hat and dress up as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the cover of Time. Meghan is wearing a white shirt with matching high-waisted pants while Harry is in all black. Simple, classic, chic — and easy to replicate at home.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want a sexy and memorable couples Halloween costume, look no further than Megan and MGK’s 2021 VMAs appearance. Between the nearly-nude sheer dress and sparkly red suit, you’ll be sure to wow. Even if it’s just you two standing in front of your mirror celebrating All Hallows’ Eve from afar.