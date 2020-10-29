20 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That'll Match All Your Spooky Moods

Spooky season is officially here, meaning it's almost time to run straight to Halloweentown. The most important part of celebrating Oct. 31 is having a killer plus-size Halloween costume. And trust me, the possibilities are truly endless this year.

Even though Halloween is probably the most anticipated holiday of fall (no offense, Thanksgiving), that doesn't mean that you have a costume prepared. In fact, I'd go as far as saying that picking a costume is the hardest part of Halloween — one most people put off until the last second. But that's not a good enough reason to not dress up. From going all out in the latest pop-culture garb that's sure to impress your friends to a cozy onesie that's perfect for cuddling up on the couch to marathon horror movies, there are a ton of amazing costumes out there.

Even if you don't know how you're going to be celebrating this year, you can still make sure your All Hallow's Eve is spent in style, with as much or as little effort as you want. Here are some plus-size Halloween costumes guaranteed to make people scream.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Harry Styles from the "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video Costume

You love Harry Styles. I love Harry Styles. That's just how the world works. You can spend your Halloween as the gorgeous singer by dressing up in his initial "Watermelon Sugar" outfit. RhymesWithHappy makes a nearly identical Crocheted Top ($50, Etsy), and you can pair it with maroon pants and blue sunglasses for a spot-on Styles look.

Raven from Teen Titans Costume

Raven was pretty much the coolest character of my entire childhood, so she deserves all the attention. The telekinetic also makes for a nostalgic costume that will have everyone at the party saying, "Azarath Metrion Zinthos." Snag a full Raven costume ($49, Mic Costume) to make things easy.

Heather Rae Young Costume

Girl boss alert. For all my Selling Sunset fans, why not go as the seller of L.A., Heather Rae Young. I'd personally go with the ASOS Blazer ($56, ASOS) and Nasty Gal's Mini Dress ($25, Nasty Gal), as they're both pieces I would wear again. Although this is a very easy costume to make work, I'd recommend having a planner or binder in hand so people can see you're serious about your real estate.

A Bat Costume

What I love about Costume Center’s Bat Costume ($31, Costume Center) is that it mixes being cozy with being sexy. The romper style and fuzzy fabric mean you’ll be comfy all night long and maybe won’t even totally freeze. It's truly a best-of-both-worlds costume.

A Halloween-Themed Dress

Maybe you don't love dressing up, but you’re looking for something that says you're still down with the holiday. My solution for you is this super cute Neon Bat Mesh Dress ($10, Rosegal). You'll still be looking spooky, but you won't get stuck explaining your Halloween costume all night.

Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas Costume

If Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King, I'm pretty sure that makes Sally the Queen. You can get her patchwork look with Torrid's Sally Lace-up Skater Dress ($70, Torrid). To show off your makeup skills, try Evelina Forsell’s makeup tutorial to really seal the Nightmare Before Christmas look.

Cardi B in "WAP" Costume

"WAP" is still the most iconic song of all time, and its status in pop culture isn’t wavering. If you feel like going for an all-out sexy costume this Halloween, the music video is rife with ideas. I personally love Cardi B's leopard print look, and although it’s is a toned-down version, you can recreate it by loading up the animal prints.

An Ursula Costume

When it comes to Disney villains, it doesn’t get much more iconic than Ursula. Her energy is simply unmatched, and with Yandy's Sea With Costume ($28, Yandy), you can channel all of her unshakeable confidence. No one will think you’re a poor, unfortunate soul in this velvet number.

Slightly-More-Than-A-Sheet Ghost Costume

While you can’t go wrong with the iconic sheet ghost look, you can take it a step further with 7th Avenue Costumes’ Jersey Dress ($45, 7th Avenue Costumes). The webbed cape style will flounce with every arm move you make, so you’ll love dancing the night away.

A Spooky, Scary Skeleton Costume

Another great way to be at your coziest and still show some leg is the Leg Avenue Cozy Skeleton Hoodie ($40, Walmart). Whether you’re going out to a party or having a movie marathon on your couch, this look will work with both options. The best part is, you can wear this fleece, zip-up hoodie dress long before and after Oct. 31.

Dani from Bly Manor Costume

Netflix

Lest we forget the must-see horror show of 2020, The Haunting of Bly Manor has a ton of characters you can copy — you can even do tons of couples’ costumes with your partner. I personally love Dani and her mom jeans. Forever 21's Mom Jeans ($16, Forever 21) and Habands’ Sweater ($25, Haband) in lavender will have you ready to nanny two creepy children in the British countryside.

A Love Island Contestant Costume

Get one last use of your favorite swimsuit before putting it away until next summer by going as a Love Island contestant this Halloween. There's no way you'll be mugged off by pairing your bikini with a Slinky Duster Jacket ($38, PrettyLittleThing) — it'll even keep you from freezing in the cold... kinda.

Velma from Scooby-Doo Costume

Jinkies! TikTok’s love of Velma is still going strong, and you can get in on it with Halloween Costumes’ Velma Costume ($55, Halloween Costumes). It includes the sweater, glasses, skirt, and socks, so all you need to really sell your teenage sleuth look is Ezcosplay’s Velma Wig ($16, Ezcosplay).

A Shark Costume

Finally, a costume you can wear straight from the party to bed. You'll want to wear this Shark Onesie ($31, Onesie Buy) all the time, but it also works perfectly for Halloween. The baggy fit will ensure you feel like you're entirely wrapped up in a blanket every time you wear this.

Folklore-era Taylor Swift Costume

Between Folklore and Evermore, the past year has been 100% Taylor Swift-approved. You can channel her new, cottagecore aesthetic by recreating her nightgown and cardigan combo from her “Cardigan” music video. You’ll get all the pop culture points while feeling totally comfy.

A Cheetah Girls Costume

Disney, ABC Domestic Television

Going as a Cheetah Girl is great, because it combines loungewear with a nostalgic callback to your favorite childhood movie. You can look like any of your favorite characters with a Woman Within Velour Hoodie Set ($50, Woman Within) and rue21’s Leopard Print Tank ($8, rue21). Get a few of your friends in on this costume to become the perfect girl group.

A Flapper Girl Costume

The 2020s have been pretty rough so far, to say the least, but it’s also the best time to channel the roaring '20s. You can give a shoutout to the past and the future with Hot Topic's Flapper Dress ($41, Hot Topic). Hopefully, you’ll be going to some swinging parties eventually, too.

Cher from Clueless Costume

Paramount Pictures

Cher has been a fashion icon since she first graced screens, and she still is to this day. With Leg Avenue's Clueless Costume ($56, Fearless Apparel) everyone who sees you will be totally bugging. All you need now is Dionne by your side.

A French Maid Meets Lolita Costume

TikTok has made this updated French Maid look into a viral sensation. It’s a little bit of the vintage style, a little Lolita, and a little harajuku. With Modakawa’s Maid Ruffle Dress ($50, Modakawa), the reviews speak for themselves. “One of the best maid dresses I’ve gotten,” one reviewer wrote.