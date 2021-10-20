5 Last-Minute Among Us Halloween Costumes That Are Totally Not Sus

Thanks to vaccinations, fall festivities are well within the realm of possibility this year. That means thousands of people across the country will be donning their best spooky season attire — including costumes from Among Us, the online multiplayer game that basically carried America through lockdown. So, here are five last-minute Among Us Halloween costume ideas that are so out-of-this-world amazing, I can guarantee none of your friends will be calling you sus. But hey, if there’s ever a time to be the impostor, Halloween is definitely it.

Released in 2018 by the American game studio Innersloth, Among Us took the internet by storm during lockdown in 2020 because it allowed players to socialize despite not being able to see friends in person. Plus, its space-themed setting was a great way to escape the everyday boredom of life on Earth in lockdown. Now, the game’s murder-mystery format (inspired by the party game known as Mafia) is pretty much perfect for spooky season. I mean, who doesn’t love a good whodunnit moment filled with drama, lies, murder, and backstabbing?

So, these five last-minute Among Us Halloween costumes are perfect for fall festivities, especially if you want to host a game or two with some friends in real life.

Be A DIY Alien

If you want to keep things simple and on a budget, going the DIY route is always your best bet. All you really need to pull this costume together is a color-coordinated jumpsuit, face shield, and backpack, and voilà — you’re ready to go.

You can also take things to the next level by adding key accessories to your DIY disguise. Everyone knows that during Halloween, a little fake blood can go a looong way. If you want to add a little edginess to your look, just smear some fake blood all over your costume. You can either make your own using a tried-and-true recipe, or you can buy the stuff at almost any Halloween-themed costume shop.

Get Your Very Own Spacesuit

Of course, you can always take your Among Us costume search to the web, provided no one’s sabotaged your communication lines. If you want to add a comedic effect to your Halloween ensemble, there are some really great inflatable costumes available on Amazon. And because of Amazon Prime’s speedy shipping, it should arrive within 11 days — just in time for Halloween if you order now.

However, inflatable costumes can get irritating after a while, especially if you’re the only impostor at the party. Luckily, there are plenty of comfortable, non-inflatable options out there.

Just Out Yourself As The Impostor

All in all, simply dressing up as an Among Us character can be a little boring. To spice things up, you can DIY this amazing chest-mouth pattern to add to your costume. Sure, everyone will know you’re the impostor, but is that so bad on Halloween?

To be clear, this costume addition requires a little DIY work — it’s a printout pattern that you can trace onto craft foam, then cut out and assemble on your own. But hey, no one said being a silent stalker was easy.

Get Morbid As A Murdered Crew Member

If being among the living isn’t your cup of tea, you can always dress up as a murdered crew member — all you’d need is a sheet to color-coordinate with the rest of your costume, whether you want to go the store-bought inflatable route or the DIY version. Just cut a hole in the top of the sheet and put it on over your bodysuit, then strap your backpack on top. It’s easy, and the extra layer will help keep you warm in chilly fall air.

And just like that, you’ll be ready to save — or destroy — whatever spaceships you choose. Happy sabotage, uhh, I mean Halloween!