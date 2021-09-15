You’d be hard-pressed to find a couples costume more perfect for Halloween 2021 than Kravis. I mean, this is a couple who flirts by talking about sucking each other’s blood! If that doesn’t scream Halloween to you, I don’t know what will. Besides being slightly vampiric, this duo also happens to embrace the Blink-182 punk rocker vibes on the reg. (Remember the “I wanna mosh, Trav!” parody? It was a vibe for a reason.) That said, when it comes to dressing like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for Halloween, there’s really no end to the couples costume inspo.

So, if you want to embrace the spooky season this October, but still want your costume to be pop culture-relevant, a Kravis costume is the way to go. Plus, with this costume, you really won’t have to ~poosh~ yourself too much creatively. Since Kardashian and Barker pretty much always wear completely black ‘fits, you and your SO can probably find most of what you need for this costume in your closets. Just look out for black, leather, and laces.

Of course, if you want to truly go all out, there’s no reason you can’t embrace your inner goth for a Halloween shopping spree. Here’s where to start.

Kourtney Kardashian Costume

I’ll be honest with you, vampire chic was not a trend I expected to see this year — especially not from Kourtney Kardashian — but I love it anyway. Plus, glittery vampire teeth are the perfect glam accessory whether you’re starting elopement rumors in Vegas or dancing to Saweetie at a dive bar.

Pair the silver teeth with an all-black outfit — bonus points if you can incorporate leather, a corset, or laces. You’ll look moshpit ready in no time.

Travis Barker Costume

To put it lightly, Travis Barker has a distinctive look — perhaps it’s the 100+ tattoos and shaved head? — so he should be relatively easy to dress up as. (And, with some careful eyeliner-drawn tats, you hopefully won’t have to field “Who are you?” questions all night long.) If a buzz cut is not in the cards for the night, pick out a black or red beanie. Then, keep the rest of the outfit simple. Just check in your closet for a tank top and black jeans, and you’re good to go.

Keep in mind that for Barker, it’s all about the spiky accessories (Kourtney’s teeth included). And if you want to really sell this costume, pick out a customizable plane ticket template to keep handy throughout the night. After all, there’s nothing more Kravis than taking a flight together.

Whether you’re a Kravis stan or not, there’s no denying that this couples costume would be a major hit. Plus, it’s a perfect excuse to post some PDA-filled photos. Sure, they might not be everyone’s cup of tea (and, yes, your ex might even pull a Scott Disick and send out a few “Yo is this chick ok!????” DMs), but they’re a Kravis staple.

No matter what your agenda for Halloween looks like, embracing the punk rock/vampire spirit is an Oct. 31 must, and dressing like Kardashian and Barker is the easiest way to do it. So, grab your black eyeliner and all the leather you can find, and have a happy (and hot!) Halloween. It’s what Kravis would want.