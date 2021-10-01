8 Bridgerton Boo Basket Ideas The Ultimate Fan Will Burn For

Dear reader, the Halloween season is upon us, which means it’s time to start thinking of boo basket ideas to send your closest friends or a potential love interest. If you and your BFFs marathoned Bridgerton this year, a bag of goodies inspired by what Penelope would gift Eloise or the Duke of Hastings would give Daphne is a fun way to pay homage to the show during the spookiest time of the year.

This is your chance to get creative, and these Bridgerton boo basket ideas inspired by the show will make sure your basket stands out among the rest. Just as the duke believes Daphne deserves “everything [her] heart desires,” you feel your partner or bestie deserves “nothing less” than perfection to celebrate Halloween. By putting together a basket filled with an assortment of goodies, it’ll feel like you’re a suitor truly courting your crush in the Ton or Eloise surprising Penelope with some new goodies she’ll be so excited about.

Since the first season of Briderton dropped on Netflix in December 2020, chances are you haven’t been able to stop gushing over Daphne and the duke, and even dreamed about attending a Regency-era ball of your own. Now that Season 2 is on its way, a Bridgerton-themed boo basket is also the perfect way to get your loved ones excited for new episodes about the Bridgertons. Whether your friend is more a fan of the gossip in Lady Whistledown’s papers or if you’re putting together a basket for your SO that will make them burn for you, these eight Bridgerton boo basket ideas are the way to go.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

02 For A Writer Like Lady Whistledown Lady Whistledown Mug Etsy $16 See on Etsy If your friend is a writer like Lady Whistledown, you’ll want to provide them with a Bridgerton-inspired journal ($15, Etsy) so they can jot down all the hottest gossip. Be sure to provide them with a feather pen ($20, Etsy), like the one Lady Whistledown has in the show, or a set of super fun glitter gel pens ($10, Arteza). A cozy on-theme mug ($16, Etsy) will help when your friend is ready to spill all the tea. Don’t forget some gorgeous stationery ($13, Greer Chicago) for them to send out their very own society papers to their friends.