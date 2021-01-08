These ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Home Decor Ideas Are Fit For A Queen

Let's talk about the lavish lifestyle in Netflix's Bridgerton. In between staring into the Duke of Hastings' dreamy eyes and trying to uncover who Lady Whistledown might be, you were busy admiring the Regency era decor. Whether you live in a one-bedroom apartment or a house, you can gather up some Bridgerton-inspired home decor ideas from the show to give your space that same high society feel.

With a few Bridgerton-inspired decor touches, your space will start to feel like the Bridgertons' drawing room. Get some embroidery hoops to decorate an empty wall or wisteria plants to hang on your windows. Designate a corner space for regal mirror selfies, and be sure to incorporate antique furnishings to give it that Bridgerton vibe. You could even give your bedroom an accent wall with 19th century-style wallpaper and frames.

If you're obsessed with the series, you likely have plans for a rewatch. Your second time around can be a great opportunity to scope out decor inspiration. You might even catch some of these Bridgerton-inspired decor items that'll transform your space faster than Lady Whistledown can report the gossip of the Ton.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Wisteria Plants For Your Window Artificial Fake Wisteria Flower $14 $8 | Walmart See on Walmart Give your windows a pop of color by hanging artificial wisteria vines from them. You'll feel as though you're taking a picturesque stroll by the Bridgerton estate.

2. An Antique Mirror For Your Corner Space Oversized Antique Wall Mirror with Arch $260 | Amazon See on Amazon Scrolling through TikTok, you've likely seen videos of people with adorable corner space setups that are perfect for mirror selfies. Now's your chance to spruce up a corner in your own home, but with a Bridgerton touch. You can achieve this by getting yourself an antique mirror that looks like something Daphne would have in her room.

3. An Accent Chair For Sipping And Spilling The Tea In Isabella Fuchsia Tufted Accent Chair $264 | Home Depot See on Home Depot Complete your corner space with a vintage accent chair. Get something cozy for you to curl up in while you're sipping tea and reading the Bridgerton books ($17, Amazon). This velvet tufted chair comes in a variety of vibrant colors to choose from, so you can really pick out something to match your room's aesthetic.

3. Antique Picture Frames For Your Fave Pics Victoria Frame $34 | Anthropologie See on Anthropologie Even your picture frames can get a Bridgerton makeover. Purchase some 19th century-looking frames to hang up some of your favorite photos. This could even be a great opportunity to have a Bridgerton-inspired photoshoot with your roomies to give yourselves some new content to showcase.

4. Vibrant Floral Wallpaper Vintage Floral Bloom Peel and Stick Wallpaper $40 | York Wallcoverings See on York Wallcoverings Make an accent wall in your room with this beautiful peel and stick floral wallpaper. It'll instantly transform your space and give you a great backdrop for OOTD selfies.

5. A Feather Fan That's Extra Flirty Feather Hand Fans $10 | Etsy See on Etsy Treat yourself to a white feather fan like Daphne's. When you're not using it as a prop for pics, it can be displayed on your vanity for added decor. This fan on Etsy is available in an assortment of shades to match your wallpaper or accent chair.

6. An Embroidery Hoop For Stitching Frank A. Edmunds Wood Embroidery Hoop with Round Edges $6 | Etsy See on Etsy Get your DIY on in your accent chair with this embroidery hoop and learn a new craft. It can be a fun project to complete a project to display in your home. You can also scope out the embroidery art on Etsy ($53, Etsy) to hang on your walls or put on your nightstand.