We’re burning for some decor inspo.
Get your feather fans and puffy sleeves ready, because Bridgerton Season 2 premieres Friday, March 25 on Netflix. Since Modsy has become synonymous with TV show-inspired rooms, you know you’ve got to check out Modsy’s Bridgerton rooms and decor if you want to get into the Regencycore aesthetic before your marathon watch.
These three Modsy Bridgerton rooms are inspired by Anthony Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington, and newcomer Kate Sharma, who is sure to become one of your new fave characters of Season 2. Not only can you get Regency era inspo for your home, but Modsy also makes it possible for you to shop the looks.