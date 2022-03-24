Bridgerton seems to be the talk of the town — or at least social media — now that Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 25. The first season of the series had a dramatic impact on everything, from fashion and home decor. It made Regencycore an aesthetic to strive for, and something to inspire even your birthday parties and get togethers with your besties. To celebrate the premiere of Season 2, you may even want to take inspiration from Bridgerton tea party ideas on TikTok for your very own “remarkable coup of the season.”
A Bridgerton-inspired tea party is actually a cute way to celebrate new episodes with your roomies and BFFs. As you sip on some tea, you can spill some as well as you dish on your fave moments from your marathon-watch. These Bridgerton tea party TikToks may even give you some fresh ideas for a Bridgerton bridal party you’re planning. Of course, you don’t need an excuse to throw yourself a Bridgerton tea party. A high tea in the park can be a great alternative to your typical Sunday brunch, and the perfect opportunity to snap some Insta-worthy Regencycore pics for the ‘Gram as well.
Scrolling through these Bridgerton tea party ideas from TikTok, you’ll find inspiration for everything from table decor to finger sandwich recipes. All you need to do is find the right floral ‘fit or puffy sleeve dress to be the diamond of the season, and you’re ready to party like the queen.